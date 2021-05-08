'No-one will get left behind' - call for patience over second vaccine dose

Published: 5:30 AM May 8, 2021

There has been a call for patience after concern was expressed that some people "imminently" awaiting their second vaccine dose have not heard anything yet.

A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which has been leading the local rollout, said "no-one will get left behind" in the vaccination programme.

It follows concern that some people due their second vaccination dose have yet to hear about an appointment despite almost coming to the end of their 12-week interval period.

Sarah-Clark Quick, from Downham Market, had her first jab at Manor Farm Medical Centre in Swaffham on February 16 and raised her concern after contacting her GP, 119, other surgeries, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital vaccination hub and the CCG.

She said her husband and her neighbour, who had their jabs after her, had been contacted about a second appointment.

The 58-year-old, who is disabled and diabetic, said: "I have tried everywhere, in every which way.

"It's just so upsetting and frustrating. It would be nice to have some peace of mind and know what's going on."

Others on a local Facebook group also shared similar stories of contacting their surgeries and waiting to hear back.

But a spokesperson for NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG asked for people to be patient and not to contact their GP practice until they are past 12 weeks.

They said: “If you had your first vaccination at a GP led site or hospital hub, they will contact you when it is time for your second dose and we strongly encourage everyone who is due to have their second dose to attend their appointment.

“If you have booked your vaccinations via the national booking system, you should already have your second dose appointment booked.

“A single dose of the vaccine provides a good level of protection from Covid-19, but the second dose is important to ensure lasting protection.

"The second ‘booster’ dose is still safe and effective if given after the 12-week interval.

"No-one will get left behind and our teams are doing a fantastic job to keep the vaccination programme moving and get people booked in.”