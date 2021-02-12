Appeal for artists to take part in Love Light Norwich 2022 festival

Published: 7:38 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 9:08 AM February 12, 2021

Applications are open for artists to have their work illuminated in an outdoor light festival which attracts thousands.

Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) is planning for the Love Light Norwich 2022 event, following on from the successful inaugural festival in February last year.

Following the theme of love and belonging, artists are being invited to submit proposals for original pieces of work that offer light art to a wide audience.

One of the art installations for the Love Light Norwich 2020 festival. - Credit: Archant

Love Light Norwich 2020 saw more than 15,000 people explore the city centre where they enjoyed live performance, interactive installations, and immersive projections.

Visitors could explore light art in landmarks including Norwich Castle and Norwich Cathedral as well as live fire performances in front of St Peter Mancroft and The Forum from French pyrotechnic duo Bilbobasso.

Executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) Stefan Gurney. Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said: “After a challenging year, we’re delighted to be planning for 2022, and working to get the visitor economy back on its feet. Love Light Norwich 2022 will drive footfall into the city centre, creating a crucial boost for our local economy, and offer a light at the end of the tunnel for businesses, artists and the public. We look forward to building on the resounding success of Love Light Norwich 2020, and once again celebrating the cultural and creative offer of Norwich.”

Fiona Roberts, Love Light Norwich production manager and creative lead, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity to be part of transforming our beautiful city in winter, after dark to a large and engaged audience. We want to hear from established and emerging artists, artists from all walks of life and artists from underrepresented groups who want to be part of a festival delivering art through many different mediums.”

Norwich BID is applying for funding from Arts Council England, and local sponsors in the hope of lighting up the city for next year's festival.

All commissioned artists will receive a fee for their work, and applications must be submitted by March 15 this year.

For more information on the festival visit https://norwichbid.co.uk/news/love-light-norwich-artist-call-out/