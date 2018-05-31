Poll

Call for face tattoo ban until people are 21

Calls have been made for people to be banned from getting facial tattoos until they are 21. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Tattoo artists have called for the age limit for face tattoos to be raised to 21.

At the moment, people can get any tattoo from the age of 18, but the British Tattoo Artist Federation wants the law to be changed.

They are worried that facial inkings can affect people's job prospects, so people should not be able to get them until they are more mature.

