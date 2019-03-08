Calendar showcases best parts of the seventh best place to live in the country

A scene from the Fakenham Music Festival 2019, which features in the new calendar. Picture: Keith Osborn Archant

From duck and raft races to music festivals, here is a first look at the Fakenham 2020 calendar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham A brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

A brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham.

The calendar includes some pictures by the winners of the Active Fakenham photo competition, held in the summer, as well as some great shots by local amateur and professional photographers.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Crook, from Active Fakenham, said: "We are very pleased with the calendar, it shows how photogenic Fakenham can be.

"The calendar has a mix of local scenes as well as some of the activities we have organised over the year such as the cycle rides, the duck and raft races and Fakenham music festival."

Fakenham was voted the seventh best place to live in the country by Country Life magazine.

The calendars are currently available at the Fakenham Info Hub, the Fakenham Cinema and the Rainbow Deli for £5.99.