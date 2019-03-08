Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Calendar showcases best parts of the seventh best place to live in the country

PUBLISHED: 10:12 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 28 October 2019

A scene from the Fakenham Music Festival 2019, which features in the new calendar. Picture: Keith Osborn

A scene from the Fakenham Music Festival 2019, which features in the new calendar. Picture: Keith Osborn

Archant

From duck and raft races to music festivals, here is a first look at the Fakenham 2020 calendar.

A brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham. Picture: Active FakenhamA brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

A brand new Fakenham full colour, limited edition, calendar has been produced by the community group, Active Fakenham.

The calendar includes some pictures by the winners of the Active Fakenham photo competition, held in the summer, as well as some great shots by local amateur and professional photographers.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Crook, from Active Fakenham, said: "We are very pleased with the calendar, it shows how photogenic Fakenham can be.

"The calendar has a mix of local scenes as well as some of the activities we have organised over the year such as the cycle rides, the duck and raft races and Fakenham music festival."

Fakenham was voted the seventh best place to live in the country by Country Life magazine.

The calendars are currently available at the Fakenham Info Hub, the Fakenham Cinema and the Rainbow Deli for £5.99.

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Powercut affects hundreds of people in mid Norfolk

An early morning powercut is affecting homes and businesses in Dereham, Wymondham, Hethersett, Thetford and Reepham. Picture: UK Power Networks

Paddy Davitt verdict: Take a long, hard look boys

Emi Buendia's misplaced pass was punished by Anthony Martial to seal Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

More candidates confirmed for next general election

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists