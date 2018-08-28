Search

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

PUBLISHED: 13:27 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 02 December 2018

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Caister reserves player Adam Willet was knocked out during the Saturday match against Beccles while heading the ball following a corner kick.

Caister club secretary Danny Paker said: “He went up for a header and landed awkwardly and was knocked unconscious. When he came around he had pins and needles up his spine.”

As a precaution Mr Willet was taken to hospital, and was released the next morning.

Mr Parker said: “He’s fine now, just very sore. I hope the league will try for a re-match, as the score was 3-3 at the time it was abandoned, and there were about 15 minutes to play with injury time. It’s quite an important match as Caister are looking to win the league.”

Caister are currently at the top of the league table with 28 points.

