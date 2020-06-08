Search

Advanced search

Music festival boss sparks fury with ‘black up and carry a banner’ comments

PUBLISHED: 06:00 09 June 2020

Brian Rix, managing director of the Caister Soul Weekender, has apologised for 'inappropriate' comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Picture: Facebook.

Brian Rix, managing director of the Caister Soul Weekender, has apologised for 'inappropriate' comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Picture: Facebook.

Archant

A man who runs the biggest soul music event in the UK has apologised after posting “inappropriate” comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations that took place over the weekend.

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

Brian Rix, director of the Caister Soul Weekender, landed himself in controversy on Sunday (June 7) when he made a comment on Facebook stating he could “black up and carry a banner” to go where he wanted.

The full comment, which he later deleted and said was “wrong”, read: “None of those people marching and demonstrating across the UK today seemed bothered about instructions for coronavirus. Hopefully natural selection takes over.

“Police didn’t arrest them or fine them. Perhaps I should black up and carry a banner to go where I want LOL. I want to protest peacefully about my favourite restaurant being closed.”

Before being removed the comment was seen by a range of people including English soul musician Beverley Knight, who said it had been shared by “enraged friends in the music industry”.

Black Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise RayBlack Lives Matter protest at The Forum in Norwich on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Picture: Eloise Ray

On social media she said: “This is a spit in the face for those artists, and anyone who has ever attended his events without bigotry and racism in their heart.

“Disappointed? Yes. Surprised? No.

“At a time when so many wonderful people have stepped up to be an ally in the fight against systemic racism, you find those among your number who you thought would stand with you, but in reality cannot stand the sight of you.

Loving the culture, and hating the creators of it,” she said.

Beverley Knight Credit: Uli WeberBeverley Knight Credit: Uli Weber

MORE: Crowds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Norwich

Mr Rix has since published an apology on his own Facebook page, where he stated he had a “very dark sense of humour”.

He admitted his comment - and a meme he shared last week - had caused “upset and controversy”.

“I fully accept my comments were inappropriate, wrong and I deeply regret being so stupid and if I caused offence. It was never my intention to upset or offend anyone, it was just very ill judged and a big mistake by myself.

“Any anger and offence caused as a result of my comments has caused embarrassment to people who work for me and the business I represent,” he added.

Protesters take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Sunday, June 7. Picture: Anush Rajagopal GaneshProtesters take a knee at the Black Lives Matter protest in Eaton Park, Norwich, on Sunday, June 7. Picture: Anush Rajagopal Ganesh

You may also want to watch:

Mr Rix and Caister Soul Weekender have been approached for comment.

The weekender, running since 1979, has been described as the UK’s leading soul music event.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Vintage arrival signals new heritage project at town’s Railway Station

Lowestoft company Wavetrade Ltd deliver the heritage gates to the site. Pictures; Lowestoft Central Project

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Music festival boss sparks fury with ‘black up and carry a banner’ comments

Brian Rix, managing director of the Caister Soul Weekender, has apologised for 'inappropriate' comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Picture: Facebook.

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

City council’s warning to Orlando’s owner

Orlandos Restaurant operating for take away despite claiming not to be a restaurant. Pictures: Archant

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images
Drive 24