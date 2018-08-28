Recycling centre shuts due to high winds

High winds have forced a Norfolk recycling centre to shut.

#Caister Recycling Centre is currently closed due to high winds. We'll let you know when/if it opens today. For up to date closure info please visit https://t.co/T2BLwd484f



Sorry for any inconvenience. @NorfolkCC @greatyarmouthbc — Norfolk Recycles (@NorfolkRecycles) February 7, 2019

Caister Recycling Centre has been closed due to the windy weather, which has seen gusts of upwards of 50mph hit the county.

On Twitter @NorfolkRecycles said customers would be informed “if/when” the centre opens on Thursday.

In coastal areas such as Yarmouth and Caister winds were expected to get as high as 60mph on Wednesday night.

A second weather warning for wind is in place for 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, with more strong winds expected, particularly in coastal areas.

The Met Office said: “Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”