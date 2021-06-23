News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Homes evacuated in village after man threatens criminal damage

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:01 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 4:03 PM June 23, 2021
Police St Nicholas Drive Caister

Police at St Nicholas Drive in Caister, where a man was arrested for threatening to cause criminal damage on June 23. - Credit: Mikey Claridge

Police evacuated homes in a coastal village after smelling gas in a house where a man was threatening criminal damage.

Officers were called at 1.20pm on Wednesday June 23 to reports a man was threatening to cause criminal damage at an address in St Nicholas Drive in Caister.

On arrival, officers detected a smell of gas and evacuated near-by properties as a precaution.

The man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of threatening to cause criminal damage and public order offences.

He was taken into custody.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the property has been secured.

Those evacuated were allowed to return to their addresses.

Great Yarmouth News

