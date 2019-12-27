Search

Lifeboat crew called to stop 'shipping hazard' reaching sea

PUBLISHED: 16:03 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 27 December 2019

Caister Lifeboat crew were called to a

Caister Lifeboat crew were called to a "shipping hazard", believed to have been a channel marker from Breydon Water. PHOTO: Caister Lifeboat

Archant

A shipping hazard was pulled from the water in Caister this afternoon.

Caister Lifeboat crew were called shortly after 2.30pm on Friday, December 27, in a bid to prevent the hazard, believed to have been a channel marker, from reaching the sea.

The marker is believed to have come from Breydon Water.

In a post on the Caister Lifeboat Facebook page, they said: "Caister lifeboat was called at 14.36 to a shipping hazard off Caister.

"Believed to have come from Breydon Water as a channel marker, it would have gone through the river port to reach the sea.

"Can you imagine the damage this post could have done to a fibre glass or wooden hulled boat?"

