Search

Advanced search

Sales of ‘cheeky’ calendar to boost independent lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 16:32 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 25 November 2018

Crew members of Caister Lifeboat feature in a new calendar. Picture: Caister Independent Lifeboat/Facebook

Crew members of Caister Lifeboat feature in a new calendar. Picture: Caister Independent Lifeboat/Facebook

Archant

A new calendar featuring “a few risqué shots” has gone on sale.

The Caister Lifeboat Cheeky Scenes 2019 calendar is now on sale at various outlets in the village and across Great Yarmouth.

It features some of the crew members and the independent lifeboat as part of a fundraising effort to boost the Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service.

Costing £7, and with all profits going to Caister Lifeboat, Paul Garrod, crew member and chairman of the Caister Volunteer Lifeboat Service, said: “On behalf of the lifeboat we thank Vicky very much for organising this calendar, taking the photos and distributing it.

“All the profits come to the lifeboat and it is something a bit different, with a few risqué shots.

“We are so pleased as it is great that someone has this community spirit to support us. Vicky arranged this off her own back and the calendars are on sale at different outlets in the village and across Great Yarmouth.”

Visit www.facebook.com/CaisterBeach/ for details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

New Thai restaurant to open at popular venue

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Wymondham. Stock image of Thai style crab cakes. Photo: Thinkstock

Norfolk centuries of treasures unearthed by detectorists

A Roman denarius coin found by detectorists from Norfolk Heritage Recovery Group in Old Buckenham. Picture: Godfrey Pratt

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast