Fire crews called out to house fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Caister. PHOTO: Archant Archant

Fire crews were called to a residential street in Caister on Sunday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth were called to Covent Garden Road, in Caister, at 1.47pm.

Officers from Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended to a building fire on Covent Garden Road. Crews used BA and hose reel jets to extinguish."