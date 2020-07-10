Gardening tools stolen from cemetery sheds

Caister Cemetery. PHOTO: George Ryan George Ryan

Garden tools and machinery have been stolen from a cemetery overnight.

Three sheds at Caister Cemetery were broken into between 7pm on Wednesday, July 8, and 7am on Thursday, July 9, with chainsaws, a strimmer, mower and hedge trimmer among the items stolen.

Norfolk Police chief inspector Matt Dyson said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101.

“I would also urge other grounds and businesses which keep tools and equipment on site to review their security and ensure crime prevention measures are in place.

“Keep note of the serial numbers and mark tools and machinery to deter thieves and ensure they are identifiable as yours.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact PC Ivan Lovett at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/45721/20.