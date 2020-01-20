Beach dog-walker finds three-inch fishing hook stuck in pet's shoulder blade

Three-inch fishing hook found on Caister beach. PHOTO: Caroline Long. Archant

A woman walking her dog on a beach was horrified to find a large fishing hook stuck under her pet's shoulder blade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The three-inch fishing hook caught under the dog's shoulder blade. PHOTO: Caroline Long. The three-inch fishing hook caught under the dog's shoulder blade. PHOTO: Caroline Long.

Caroline Long, who had gone for an walk at 4pm last Wednesday by Second Avenue in Caister, did not realise until she got home that there was something "black and disgusting looking" lodged below the shoulder blade of her Yorkie-Poodle cross Mia.

The 40-year-old said: "It was horrible really. The hook was about three inches long and attached to a worm. We can only assume Mia rolled in it, but she didn't yelp at all, and actually seemed to be her normal self.

"We immediately got in the car and drove to Anchorage Vets in Acle and they saw her straight away. They gave her a shot of morphine and local anaesthetic while they tried to dislodge the hook. It took forever because it was buried so deeply and had a barbed edge.

"I know that the fishermen don't intend to leave these things lying about, and nine-tenths dispose of their equipment properly. But it's the minority who don't which are putting our dogs at risk."

Mia feeling much better after her treatment. PHOTO: Caroline Long Mia feeling much better after her treatment. PHOTO: Caroline Long

Earlier this month, this newspaper reported on another accident involving a dog swallowing a fishing line on the beach at Scratby., leaving the dog needing two doses of anaesthetic and two x-rays and endoscopies at two different vets to remove the hook from her stomach, costing £2,500 and leaving the pet "lucky to survive" according to its owner.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Long said: "I know one dog-owner who actually got a hook caught in its tongue before swallowing it and when you think about that, and how bad it could have been, I know that Mia got off very lightly.

"She seems to be better already."

The three-inch fishing hook caught under the dog's shoulder blade. PHOTO: Caroline Long. The three-inch fishing hook caught under the dog's shoulder blade. PHOTO: Caroline Long.

Though there have been calls for dogs to be on their leads in public places to avoid repetition of such incidents, Mia's owner does not think this is necessary.

She said: "There are always far more dogs on the beach than there are fishermen, and we always keep our dogs on the lead where we see fishermen and their equipment. But this time we thought there wasn't any need.

"Apart from myself and the friend I was with, we basically had the beach to ourselves.

"I just wish everybody would make sure they clean up after themselves - whether that's fishing hooks now or disposable barbeques in the summer."