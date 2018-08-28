Search

Pupils’ achievements inside and outside classroom recognised

PUBLISHED: 13:20 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 08 December 2018

Ben Moore with the head prefect award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMY

Former pupils at a Caister school were honoured for their academic excellence on their return.

Pauline Jacob with the Tim Kelly award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMYPauline Jacob with the Tim Kelly award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMY

Caister Academy welcomed back its former pupils for their annual awards evening, which recognised achievements and contributions inside and outside the classroom.

Ann Bridges, acting principal at Caister Academy said: “Awards evening is an occasion to share some of the amazing talents and achievements of our pupils.

“It is a privilege to work with and have the opportunity to see pupils develop into well-rounded individuals ready to take the next step in their journey.

“The relationships established between pupils and staff founded on mutual respect are a testament to the ethos and values of the school as we continue to ensure that all pupils are given the opportunity to ‘Be the Best they can Be.’”

Melissa Mason with the Sam Murphy award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMYMelissa Mason with the Sam Murphy award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMY

Earlier this year, the school recorded some of its best results to date, including 55pc of pupils reaching the new standard pass grade of four or above in English and Maths, while 13pc of pupils achieved levels 7-9 in English.

Isabella Weller with the head prefect award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMYIsabella Weller with the head prefect award at Caister Academy. CAISTER ACADEMY

