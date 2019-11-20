Search

Advanced search

'It is time for new challenges' - Owner of 'lifeline' café retiring

PUBLISHED: 10:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 20 November 2019

Laurent Zahorosko, owner at the People's Palace Café in Norwich. Mr Zahorosko is retiring on November 23, 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Laurent Zahorosko, owner at the People's Palace Café in Norwich. Mr Zahorosko is retiring on November 23, 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It has been dubbed a lifeline for many offering a space to combat loneliness and food poverty.

The People's Palace Café at Suffolk Square, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe People's Palace Café at Suffolk Square, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But Laurent Zahorosko of the People's Palace Café, on Suffolk Square, Norwich, is retiring this week after 12 years of serving customers.

The business, which hosts fortnightly community lunches and a Christmas Day community feast by the NR2 Sunday Social charity, has been bought by someone from the area, according to NR2 Sunday Social chair of trustees Emma Corlett.

A note posted inside the café by Mr Zahorosko said: "It has been a great pleasure to work and be so welcome in this community as a French man that you still don't understand. I am finishing on the 23 of November.

"After 12 years I met superb customers and new friends. But it is time to move to have new challenges. If I don't, I will be here in 20 years time with my stick. I would say thank you very much for your loyalties."

He is inviting people to his goodbye drinks at the café at 3pm on Friday, November 22.

Ms Corlett said: "Laurent has a heart of gold and has done many acts of kindness under the radar that he doesn't talk about. He is a caring person. He will be missed here."

You may also want to watch:

As well as looking out for vulnerable customers he has offered free hot meals to people who do not have enough money to pay for them, according to Ms Corlett.

She added: "It is a normal café but is a focal point for the community. I know there are a lot of people in the area who wouldn't have a hot meal if it wasn't for this café. It is a lifeline for some people.

"It is good that it is not going to be empty."

Ms Corlett hoped the new owner would protect the café's community aspect.

The charity trustee, who lives in the area, added that the café was an important part of the parade of shops on Suffolk Square.

As well as being a popular place for parents of Bignold Primary and Nursery School to meet after the school run the café has been used by NR2 Sunday Social every other Sunday for a community lunch between 11am-2pm for the past four years.

Ms Corlett was hopeful of finding a new premises for the drop-in lunch, which uses rejected supermarket food.

"It brings people together," she added.

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Woman, 28, arrested after roundabout crash

Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth, near where the collision happened. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Police swoop on house to arrest man for human trafficking

Police have raided a home in Norwich in an operation against an international human trafficking ring. Picture: Ian Burt.

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Power station back online after £180m revamp

King's Lynn Power Station, which has been recommissioned after an £180m upgrade Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists