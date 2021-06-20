News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cactus shop selling £95 plants opens in Norwich phone box

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:30 AM June 20, 2021   
Simon Ward, left, Dani Tagliaferro, centre, and Timoteo Malagoli, with their cactus shop, Simply Cac

Simon Ward, left, Dani Tagliaferro, centre, and Timoteo Malagoli with their cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich's classic red phone boxes has a new life – plant life, to be exact.

Instead of being the place to make phone calls, it's now the city's go-to destination for exotic cacti from around the world.

Cacti in the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Timo Malagori with some of the cacti on sale at Simply Cactus. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Simply Cactus, owned by friends Simon Ward, 53, Timo Malagori, 43, and Dani Tagliaferra, 36, opened on Saturday with a stock full of succulents from £3 starter plants to rare examples with a £95 price tag.

Shelving has been put up on the sides of the box, displaying around 100 examples of different cacti, while the shop part itself is inside where eco-pots, specialist soils and tote bags are also on sale.

Simon Ward, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Dani Tagliaferro, with their cactus shop, Simply Cac

Simon Ward, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Dani Tagliaferro with their cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The plan had been to debut on Friday, but the wet weather proved a thorny problem – the plants don't like the rain.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ward, who runs a pub in London, said: "We've had a lot of interest already from people stopping by.

Cacti in the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Some of the plants on sale at the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley.

"Someone from the Norwich branch of the British Cactus Society came by and said others from the group would be coming by regularly. It's gone well so far."

Most Read

  1. 1 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
  2. 2 'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby
  3. 3 Ghosts of business past: Empty shop units for rent for £100,000
  1. 4 Warning over 'Amazon' cold call recordings scam in Norfolk
  2. 5 'Oh no, not another one' - lake drowning triggers soul-searching over safety
  3. 6 Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain
  4. 7 Pub has to close indefinitely as town cleans up after floods
  5. 8 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  6. 9 'An insult - Matt Hancock accused over secret visit to crumbling hospital
  7. 10 City recruitment chief linked with Boro exit

The shop sells a mixture of traditional plants and more exotic hybrids, imported globally from the likes of Namibia, South Africa, South America and Colorado in the US.

Cacti in the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plants on display at the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The trio started the business online during lockdown as work in their day jobs dried up.

Mr Tagliaferra is in the events industry, so like Mr Ward has spent many months without work over the past year, while Mr Malagori works in sports insurance.

One of the rare Cacti selling for £95 in the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland.

One of the rare cacti selling for £95 in the cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Through contacts in Italy, they began importing the plants and have been selling online through eBay and Etsy.

They said it was "mercifully time-consuming and a steep learning curve", as they navigated the "nefarious world of importing under Brexit regulations".

The cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Now, they have their physical store in Tombland, and plan to run events at markets across Norwich and the rest of Norfolk in the future.

Simply Cactus will open initially on Fridays and Saturdays – weather permitting – with more sunny days added throughout the summer.

Dani Tagliaferro, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Simon Ward, with their cactus shop, Simply Cac

Dani Tagliaferro, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Simon Ward with their cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Simon Ward, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Dani Tagliaferro, with their cactus shop, Simply Cac

Simon Ward, left, Timoteo Malagoli, centre, and Dani Tagliaferro with their cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Timoteo Malagoli, left, Simon Ward, and Dani Tagliaferro, front, with their cactus shop, Simply Cact

Timoteo Malagoli, left, Simon Ward, and Dani Tagliaferro, front, with their cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The cactus shop, Simply Cactus, in a phone box at Tombland. - Credit: Denise Bradley


Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the warning signs at the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park where people are swimming and p

Norfolk Live

Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lightning bolts above Great Yarmouth caught in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Norfolk Weather | Video

Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
This man got undressed at a park in Sprowston. Do you recognise him?

Norfolk Live

Elderly man took his clothes off at Norwich park

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Former College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn on June 16.

Norfolk Live

Man, 20, who drowned at Bawsey Pits is named

Chris Bishop and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus