Published: 2:51 PM March 25, 2021

How the Long Stratton bypass could look - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Revised plans for a Norfolk bypass could be lodged in spring, marking the beginning of the end for a town's decades-long traffic woes.

Plans to build a £37.4m bypass at Long Stratton were first submitted three years ago, after years of residents raising concerns about the level of traffic going through the town.

The construction of 1,875 houses and 12.5 hectares of employment land, plus a primary school and community facilities, including sports pitches, are also included in the plans.

An artist's impression of a footbridge crossing the Long Stratton bypass - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Designs for the bypass, submitted by Norfolk Homes Ltd and Norfolk Land Ltd, have been revised in response to consultations held with public and local councils.

The proposed amendments include:

The replacement of the proposed Hall Lane roundabout with an overbridge across the new bypass

A dedicated pedestrian overbridge crossing the new bypass

The repositioning of the Rhees Green roundabout further south, on the alignment of Edges Lane

Repositioning and adding more community facilities, including sports pitches, open space, primary school site and surface water drainage

Increased circular walking/cycle routes to create more sustainable development

In January, Norfolk County Council submitted a business case to convince the government to help fund the road.

Long Stratton bypass work draft masterplan - Credit: Norfolk Homes

Long Stratton district councillor Alison Thomas welcomed the plans, describing it as a “historic day”.

“It’s almost the day we didn’t believe would come - it’s getting that much nearer,” she said.

“It’s great news for the whole community, it will improve the air quality in the town, the lives of residents and people who travel north-south from Norfolk to Suffolk.”

Alison Thomas, cabinet member for finance and resources at South Norfolk Council. Picture: Archant - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Ms Thomas said the only difficulty now would be convincing the residents it was happening.

James Nicholls, commercial director for Norfolk Homes Ltd, said: “A huge amount of work has taken place in the background over the last 18 months and we are very excited that we are now very close to a position where we can formally submit the amendments and push forward towards hopefully gaining planning approval.

An artist's impression of the Hall Lane bridge - Credit: Norfolk Homes

“We really feel we are entering into the finishing straight with regard to this long-sought project, which will deliver so much more than just houses, jobs, and a bypass for the people of Long Stratton and the wider community/area.”

The proposed amendments are expected to be submitted to South Norfolk Council by the middle of May 2021, followed by further public consultation.

The target date for construction is mid-2023, with the road open to traffic before the end of 2024.