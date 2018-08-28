Search

Get that festive party look for under £15

PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 December 2018

Madeline Bush models the black and beige Cameo Rose lace skater dress she bought in a charity shop for £8 Picture: Chris Bishop

What’s a girl to do when she’s spent out on presents and there’s not much left in the piggy bank for a party frock..? She could always hit the charity shops.

Madeline Bush in the sparkly Bon Marche top she paid £3 for in a charity shop Picture: Chris BishopMadeline Bush in the sparkly Bon Marche top she paid £3 for in a charity shop Picture: Chris Bishop

We sent 20-year-old student Madeline Bush, from King’s Lynn, out on the town with £15, to see if she could stay on trend and in-budget.

At Cancer Research UK’s branch on the town’s High Street, she came out with a serious party dress, sparkly top and pair of heels for exactle that. Bought new, this lttle ensemble would set you back more than £60.

“I was surprised to find something so close to Christmas in a charity shop that I’d actually wear,” she said. “I’m definitely going to start keeping a closer eye on the ‘chazzers from now on.”

Elsewhere, other shops were offering special deals on party dresses and accessories.

Kerry Allen, Alec Woods and Vicky Sadler, Managers and Volunteers at Cancer Research in King's Lynn. Photo: Madeline BushKerry Allen, Alec Woods and Vicky Sadler, Managers and Volunteers at Cancer Research in King's Lynn. Photo: Madeline Bush

Cancer Research UK manager Kerry Allen said: “Charity shops are a great place to find outfits, especially this time of year.”

Volunteer Alec Woods added: “It’s a win, win situation, you can find a great outfit while donating to charity.”

Cameo Rose, black and beige skater dress - rrp £30, purchased for £8.

Bonmarche gold and black sparkle - top rrp £16, purchased for £3.

Atmosphere black stilettos - rrp £15, purchased for £4.

