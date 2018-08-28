Get that festive party look for under £15
PUBLISHED: 07:12 22 December 2018
What’s a girl to do when she’s spent out on presents and there’s not much left in the piggy bank for a party frock..? She could always hit the charity shops.
We sent 20-year-old student Madeline Bush, from King’s Lynn, out on the town with £15, to see if she could stay on trend and in-budget.
At Cancer Research UK’s branch on the town’s High Street, she came out with a serious party dress, sparkly top and pair of heels for exactle that. Bought new, this lttle ensemble would set you back more than £60.
“I was surprised to find something so close to Christmas in a charity shop that I’d actually wear,” she said. “I’m definitely going to start keeping a closer eye on the ‘chazzers from now on.”
Elsewhere, other shops were offering special deals on party dresses and accessories.
Cancer Research UK manager Kerry Allen said: “Charity shops are a great place to find outfits, especially this time of year.”
Volunteer Alec Woods added: “It’s a win, win situation, you can find a great outfit while donating to charity.”
Cameo Rose, black and beige skater dress - rrp £30, purchased for £8.
Bonmarche gold and black sparkle - top rrp £16, purchased for £3.
Atmosphere black stilettos - rrp £15, purchased for £4.