Pet shop of more than 40 years to survive after buyer is found

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020

A pet shop with more than 40 years of history has been spared closure after a buyer was found for the site.

Alan and Lorna Raven, who own Fido's Pet Bazaar in Hellesdon, announced earlier this year that they would be retiring at the end of 2020 and placed the business up for sale.

The business has been in the suburb of Norwich since 1977, first on Meadow Way before moving to the Dixon's Centre - but with Mr and Mrs Raven both in their 70s the pair decided it was the right time to step away.

In October they announced they were searching for somebody to take over the store - but that if one could not be found they would step away in the new year.

But now, their search has come to an end, with fellow family-run pet shop owners Adrian and Ali Pettitt, who run Pettit and Boo in Bowthorpe, agreeing to take on the shop.

Alan and Lorna Raven, left, of Fido's Pet Bazaar with successors Alison and Adrian Pettitt - Credit: David Hannant

Mr Pettitt said: "Our current shop specialises in mainly dog food and treats, with a genuine emphasis on raw and healthy feeding. We have a strong consultancy-led approach.

"By acquiring Fido's we can now expand the consultancy offering to a much wider audience, as well as increase our product lines to cover a much broader spectrum of pet needs, such as small animals, birds and reptiles."

The pair confirmed that two members of staff from Fido's will be retained and additional members of staff sought in the new year.

Mr Raven said: "We're really pleased that we've been able to find a buyer - the shop was in need of some young blood to take it on.

"We really appreciate all of the custom we've had over the years and it would have been a shame for it to go and not be replaced."

The Pettits were able to take on the new location with funding from NWES, having moved to Norfolk to open the Bowthorpe store two years ago.

Mrs Pettitt added: "The support from NWES was incredible - we would really like to express our gratitude to the team there for their expertise."