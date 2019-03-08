Eating this dessert will help out a Norfolk charity

If you like a slice of cheesecake, you can support the county's young people by indulging in this.

The head chef at The Last Wine Bar in Norwich has come up with a special edition of one of his signature dishes to support Norfolk charity Nelson's Journey.

The bar's 'famous' cheesecake is going purple from June 1 for an entire month in a nod to the charity's Purple Picnic (from July 8 to 14) where people across the county are encouraged to host their own colourful events to raise money for beareaved children.

Chef Iain McCarten says £1 from the sale of each portion of cheesecake will go directly to Nelson's Journey, with the dish gaining its hue from a rich infusion of black cherries.

"We wanted to create a dish to support this great initiative," says Iain, "and what better than our signature cheesecake, a dish which has been on the menu at The Last for most of our 29 year history.

"We are delighted to be supporting the campaign, and hope our customers will enjoy tucking into their purple pudding in the knowledge that we will be making a donation to the charity on their behalf each time they do."

Sarah Dodge, community funding and marketing officer at Nelson's Journey, adds: "I am lucky enough to have had a preview tasting of Iain's cheesecake, and can confirm it is as delicious as it is purple!

"We are really pleased to have such a Norwich institution as The Last supporting our Purple Picnic, and we hope that people will enjoy finishing their meals and supporting the campaign at the same time."