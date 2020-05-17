Hundreds of homes hit by very low water pressure

Villages north of Norwich, including Horsham St Faith, are experiencing low water pressure. Picture Archant. Archant

Hundreds of homes on the edge of Norwich are being affected by very low water pressure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The issue, which Anglian Water is aware of, is hitting people living in villages including Horsham St Faith, Stratton Strawless, Buxton and Hevingham.

In a message on its website, Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Horsham St Faith and surrounding areas may be experiencing very low water pressure.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

One customer, who did not want to be named, said: “Luckily I’ve had my shower already.”