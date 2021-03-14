News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Four fire engines called to Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:44 PM March 14, 2021   
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Four fire engines are on the scene of a building fire in a Norfolk village with people being warned to avoid the area. 

The fire service received a call at 3.49pm to attend to the fire near to the Norwich Road junction in Buxton. 

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines are on scene so motorists should find alternative routes. 

More to follow.

