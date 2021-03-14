Four fire engines called to Norfolk village

Published: 5:44 PM March 14, 2021

Four fire engines are on the scene of a building fire in a Norfolk village with people being warned to avoid the area.

The fire service received a call at 3.49pm to attend to the fire near to the Norwich Road junction in Buxton.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines are on scene so motorists should find alternative routes.

We are currently in attendance at an incident near Norwich Road, Buxton with Lamas. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/YlDXeeKMPw — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) March 14, 2021

More to follow.