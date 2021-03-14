Four fire engines called to Norfolk village
Published: 5:44 PM March 14, 2021
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011
Four fire engines are on the scene of a building fire in a Norfolk village with people being warned to avoid the area.
The fire service received a call at 3.49pm to attend to the fire near to the Norwich Road junction in Buxton.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines are on scene so motorists should find alternative routes.
More to follow.
