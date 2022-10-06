News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Butterfly meadow in Royal garden raises more than £100,000 for Norfolk Hospice

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 3:00 PM October 6, 2022
butterfly meadow 1

Bella Middleton admires the butterfly meadow which has been created in the Queen's walled garden at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

A colourful butterfly meadow in the gardens of the Royal Family's Norfolk retreat has raised more than £106,000 for hospice care.

The installation at Sandringham included more than 2,500 steel butterflies individually made by blacksmith Nigel Barnett.

People could buy one for a suggested donation of £25 towards the nearby Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

NIgel Barnett

Blacksmith Nigel Barnett welding one of the 2,500 butterflies which will be going on display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nicola Ellis, chief executive at the hospice, said: “We are delighted with the success of The Butterfly Meadow and once again thank everyone who donated. We are so grateful to the visitors and staff at the Sandringham Estate for their support.

"The installation perfectly captured the poignancy of the work we do at The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and within our local community. It gave people an opportunity to pause, reflect and remember those who have passed away.

butterflies

Megan Gant takes a closer look at the butterfly display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It offered a space to grieve but also a space to celebrate the beauty of life and hope for the future. The generosity of our supporters will enable us to continue to provide compassionate care to the people within our community who are approaching the end of life.” 

Each butterfly was die-stamped individually after being laser cut from steel sheet at Mr Barnett's forge at Fransham, near Dereham.

Each was then welded onto a supporting stem, before being painted blue ready to go on show. 

Nigel Barnett

Blacksmith Nigel Barnett with two of the butterflies which will be going on display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Funds raised from the butterflies will enable the Hospice to continue caring for people living with a life-limiting illness as well as the families and friends also affected by their diagnosis.

The funds will enable further palliative care at the end of life both at the Inpatient Unit and through Hospice at Home, and in addition support the Hospice to provide wellbeing day therapy workshops, family support groups and bereavement support.  

Norfolk Hospice

Norfolk Hospice staff at the launch of the butterfly meadow at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

All of the services offered are provided free of charge to those who need them. 


