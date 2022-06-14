Tower of London poppies inspire Queen's Sandringham estate butterflies

Blacksmith Nigel Barnett welding one of the 2,500 butterflies which will be going on display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sparks fly and hammers ring as a unique attraction gets set to spread its wings.

Blacksmith Nigel Barnett and his staff are making 2,500 steel butterflies, which will be going on display in a meadow on the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Blacksmith Nigel Barnett with two of the butterflies which will be going on display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

The art installation, which opens next month, is a collaboration between the Royal Estate, the Norfolk Hospice and Fransham Forge.

Each butterfly can be sponsored in return for a £25 donation towards the work of the Hillington-based hospice, which provides vital palliative care.

The initiative has been inspired by the 2014 scheme which saw more than 800,000 ceramic poppies planted in the moat of the Tower of London, to mark the centenary of the outbreak of the First World War.

The poppies were later sold to the public.

Forge worker Emma Edwards takes a red-hot butterfly from the furnace, ready to be stamped by the drop hammer - Credit: Chris Bishop

"There's going to be 2,500 butterflies spread through a wild flower meadow, " said Mr Barnett. "They're going to sell them so people can go and see their butterfly there in the middle of them.

"We're all going to be old at the end of the day, so raising money for the hospice is a good thing."

A plasma cutter cuts a butterfly from a sheet of mild steel plate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Barnett and his team have their work cut out before the installation opens to the public on Saturday, July 16.

First, each has to be cut from mild steel plate using a plasma cutter. Then the 6in insects are heated in a forge until they are red hot, before being die-stamped by a drop hammer, with a striking pressure of 14 tonnes.

Blacksmith Bruno Oliveira with a butterfly which has been cut from a sheet of steel - Credit: Chris Bishop

Each butterfly is then welded to the 3ft steel pole which will support it, before being painted in the colours of a species found in Norfolk, the silver-studded blue.

When the installation closes, on September 1, those who have sponsored them can take their butterfly home to display in their own garden.

Nigel Barnett paints one of the steel butterflies which will be going on display at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Barnett, who has run the forge at Fransham, near Dereham, for 25 years has previously undertaken commissions for the Royal Family and produced works of art on show around Norfolk including the Herring Arch at St George's Park in Great Yarmouth, the samphire statue outside Wells Harbour Office, the prayer tree at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and the umbrella outside Kelling Reading Rooms.

You can reserve your butterfly by calling 01485 601701 or online at norfolkhospice.org.uk/butterfly.

Some of the butterflies being made by Fransham Forge for the meadow to raise money for the Norfolk Hospice at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop







