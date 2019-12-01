Busy road closed after lorry catches fire

The lorry which caught fire on Dereham Road in New Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, on December 1, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

A busy road is partially blocked after a large lorry caught fire.

The small blaze in the Foden vehicle broke out just after 8.30pm on Sunday, December 1, while the vehicle was on Dereham Road in New Costessey, according to Inspector Gina Hopkinson from Norfolk Police.

She said officers were called by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and they supported crews from Earlham and Carrow.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said the fire was put out just before 9pm.

Insp Hopkinson said the fire was caused by a mechanical fault and three police vehicles remained at the scene.

She added the lorry, waiting to be recovered, was in a bus lane near Gurney Road and the driver was not injured.

Police officers have closed one side of Dereham Road, close to Gurney Road, while the lorry is waiting to be moved.

Diversions are in place.

