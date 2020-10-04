Search

Advanced search

What a difference a day makes - photos show deserted and busy city after 10pm curfew

04 October, 2020 - 09:38
Norwich city centre was empty on Friday night after the 10pm curfew, but busy on Saturday night. Photo: Peter Walsh and Victoria Pertusa

Norwich city centre was empty on Friday night after the 10pm curfew, but busy on Saturday night. Photo: Peter Walsh and Victoria Pertusa

Archant

People gathered on the streets of Norwich city centre on Saturday night after the country’s new 10pm curfew saw venues shut - after a deserted Friday night.

Prince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The government has introduced a 10pm curfew for pubs, restaurants and bars in a bid to crack down on the ongoing spread of coronavirus.

It has proved divisive, with people in the industry saying it results in people pouring out onto the streets at the same time, and often heading to the same supermarkets and shops.

Prince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

It comes as tens of thousands of students return to universities across the country, including in Norwich.

But Number 10 has doubled down on the new rule and says it will stay in place.

Prince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

On Friday night, Norwich city centre was empty at 10pm, with just a few people waiting at bus stops or takeaways.

On Saturday, though, it was a different picture, as people who had been enjoying an evening out gathered outside the city’s clubs and bars.

Prince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria PertusaPrince of Wales road at 10pm after curfew. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Glen Sarabi, the manager of Bond in Tombland and Mantra and Fetch in Prince of Wales Road, previously said on the first weekend of the curfew the road had been as busy as any normal weekend as people poured out onto the street, leaving “controlled and safe environments”.

There have been calls nationally for a staggered curfew.

An empty road near to the Bell Hotel in Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.An empty road near to the Bell Hotel in Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.

An empty Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.An empty Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.

An empty Riverside in Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.An empty Riverside in Norwich, shortly after 10pm on Friday, October 2. PIC: Peter Walsh.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Secondary school to close for 24 hours after confirming more coronavirus cases

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Father with lung disease says he should not be fined for taking son out of school

Single father, Lee Edmondson, was threatened with a fine when he took his son out of Northgate High School in Dereham after an increase of coronavirus cases in the county. Picture: Google/Lee Edmundson

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship defeat against Derby

Norwich City slipped to a 1-0 Championship home defeat against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman describes rush to save man’s life after murder investigation launched

Police on the scene of a suspected murder on Bacton Road in North Walsham last night. Photo: Submitted

School’s new building officially opens following £1m project

The official opening of the Pendall Building at Smithdon High School, Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt