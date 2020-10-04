What a difference a day makes - photos show deserted and busy city after 10pm curfew
People gathered on the streets of Norwich city centre on Saturday night after the country’s new 10pm curfew saw venues shut - after a deserted Friday night.
The government has introduced a 10pm curfew for pubs, restaurants and bars in a bid to crack down on the ongoing spread of coronavirus.
It has proved divisive, with people in the industry saying it results in people pouring out onto the streets at the same time, and often heading to the same supermarkets and shops.
It comes as tens of thousands of students return to universities across the country, including in Norwich.
But Number 10 has doubled down on the new rule and says it will stay in place.
On Friday night, Norwich city centre was empty at 10pm, with just a few people waiting at bus stops or takeaways.
On Saturday, though, it was a different picture, as people who had been enjoying an evening out gathered outside the city’s clubs and bars.
Glen Sarabi, the manager of Bond in Tombland and Mantra and Fetch in Prince of Wales Road, previously said on the first weekend of the curfew the road had been as busy as any normal weekend as people poured out onto the street, leaving “controlled and safe environments”.
There have been calls nationally for a staggered curfew.
