Repairs to 'loose and rattling manhole cover' to be carried out on busy road

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as Anglian Water carry out the work at Bentley Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as repairs are carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Anglian Water will be carrying out the work at Bentley Drive in Lowestoft next week.

With Anglian Water carrying out the work next Monday, October 7, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, with traffic restrictions on Bentley Drive.

The work is being carried out "adjacent to 1 Stimpson Close, Lowestoft."

It states that the works will be carried out to repair a "loose and rattling manhole cover in carriageway."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.