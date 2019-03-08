Search

Advanced search

Repairs to 'loose and rattling manhole cover' to be carried out on busy road

PUBLISHED: 16:54 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 30 September 2019

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as Anglian Water carry out the work at Bentley Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as Anglian Water carry out the work at Bentley Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as repairs are carried out on a busy road.

The warning comes as Anglian Water will be carrying out the work at Bentley Drive in Lowestoft next week.

With Anglian Water carrying out the work next Monday, October 7, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, with traffic restrictions on Bentley Drive.

The work is being carried out "adjacent to 1 Stimpson Close, Lowestoft."

It states that the works will be carried out to repair a "loose and rattling manhole cover in carriageway."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

‘Try the stress-less juice’: Family stuck in Mexico tells stranded Thomas Cook holidaymakers to get a grip

Jack Brady, friend of Lilliàna Möntero, posing with a Thomas Cook brochure while stranded on holiday. Photo: Lilliàna Möntero

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Ex-Norwich City footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

‘It was the worst holiday ever,’ say holiday couple flown home after Thomas Cook collapse

Andrew Charman and Michele Willis say being stuck in Tunisia was 'scary' after Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists