Traffic restrictions in place with warning of possible delays

BT will be carrying out work at the junction of B1532 London Road in Pakefield on Grayson Drive next week with multi-way traffic control signals in operation. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as work is carried out at a busy junction next week.

BT will be carrying out the work at the junction of B1532 London Road in Pakefield on Grayson Drive for two days.

With BT carrying out the work between Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, with traffic restrictions on London Road, Pakefield and Grayson Drive.

The work is being carried out "near the junction of Grayson Drive on London Road Pakefield."

It states that "remedial works" will be carried out "to clear Highway defect in the carriageway" and to "facilitate BT Openreach fibre cabling works."

