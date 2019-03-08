Search

Buskers raising funds to help young crash victim's family

PUBLISHED: 13:31 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 17 November 2019

Singer Maria Elayna and pianist Terry Adams sang at a fundraising event for A47 crash victime Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Singer Maria Elayna and pianist Terry Adams sang at a fundraising event for A47 crash victime Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fundraisers have been singing their hearts out in memory of A47 crash victim Bradley Smith.

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyYoung badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Smith, 18, from Cecil Road in Norwich, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on the road near Swaffham on Sunday, November 3.

Tributes have poured in to the talented young sportsman including from his family, who described him as "a wonderful, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend", and the chairman of Norfolk Badminton, who called him a "hugely gifted" player.

Terry Adams played at a fundraising event for Bradley Smith ho died in a crash on the A47. Picture: Ella WilkinsonTerry Adams played at a fundraising event for Bradley Smith ho died in a crash on the A47. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

To raise money to support his family, singers Maria Elayna and Catherine Joule and keyboard player Terry Adams held a busking session and a special service in his memory outside White Stuff on Gentleman's Walk in Norwich on Sunday.

Ms Elayna, who had worked with Mr Smith and his mother, Diana, said: "They are such a lovely family and I wanted to do something to help them."

Singer Catherine Joule sand somewhere over the rainbow at a fundraising event for A47 crash victim Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSinger Catherine Joule sand somewhere over the rainbow at a fundraising event for A47 crash victim Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The fundraisers hope money raised from the busking will go towards purchasing two memorial benches for Mr Smith, one which will be placed at his school, the Hewett Academy in Norwich, and another at his badminton club.

A police investigation into the crash between Mr Smith's Kia Rio, a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito van is still ongoing.

Singer Maria Elayna and pianist Terry Adams sang at a fundraising event for A47 crash victime Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSinger Maria Elayna and pianist Terry Adams sang at a fundraising event for A47 crash victime Bradley Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Anybody who either witnessed the crash, has dash-cam footage of it, or any information regarding it, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy at the Swaffham roads and armed police team on 101 quoting CAD reference 375 of Sunday, November 3. Alternatively, email michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

