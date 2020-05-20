Fakenham businesses offering deliveries to your door

As we continue to spend most of our time at home in the fight against the spread of Covid-19, many businesses local to Fakenham have been finding innovative ways to adapt and help by delivering to our doors.

Although these are very difficult and worrying times, many local businesses have adapted and changed the way they provide their services to ensure that people are able to receive essential products – and some treats to keep the spirits up.

“Active Fakenham is doing its bit to support local businesses and the community, including a series of articles,” explains Richard Crook. “The first was a couple of weeks ago and looked at essential food shops that were open in the town, the second is this article giving examples of how people are adapting to delivering their goods and services, and the third will look at what is being delivered online and will range from yoga classes to photography competitions and more. “In addition, we have put more details on our website and social media, as well as set up a Facebook group: Keep Fakenham Active, where people can share ideas about how to stay busy and amused during the lockdown period. We are keen to support any positive initiatives.”

Here are some of the local businesses offering delivery:

Black Shuck – Need a drink? Black Shuck is offering free delivery in Fakenham and across Norfolk on all of its spirits and liqueurs, as well as fun bundles which include tonics, chocolates, crisps, quizzes and games. 07867817618, www.blackshuckltd.co.uk

CD’s Diner & Fish Bar – Fish and chips delivered direct to your door by Epic Private Hire. 07399 042043 / 07955 205893, cdsdiner@yahoo.com

Clara Rose Creates – Brighten up your home with handmade, crochet home decor and accessories. 07795477369, www.etsy.com/uk/shop/ClaraRoseCreates

The Crown and Bella Corona – Get hot food delivered to your door, including Sunday roast dinner. Visit the Facebook page for regular menu updates. 07766 658120

Currylicious – Love Indian food? Currylicious will deliver directly to your door in Fakenham and the surrounding villages. 07957 402402, www.currylicious.co.uk

Del’s Nursery – Using the time in lockdown to sort out the garden? Manager Debbie Hall said: “Home delivery has proved to be overwhelmingly popular. Gardening is amazingly important to help a lot of people with mental and physical well-being, especially during this difficult time.” 01328 855556, delsnursery@hotmail.com

Fakenham Food Service – Fresh daily produce with no compromises is what Fakenham Food Service puts into its fruit, vegetable and salad ‘grocery’ boxes, with weekly specials to look out for every Thursday. 01328 851400, www.fakenhamfoodservice.co.uk

First Focus – The community support charity is still making well-being calls, shopping and collecting prescriptions through referrals received via the council or by self-referral. 07540462605, info@firstfocus.org.uk

Flour & Bean – Get all the essentials, including freezer packs, bread, rolls, buns, cakes, hot-savouries, sandwiches and lunch meal deals. 01328 863433

Jake’s Kitchen – For postal treat boxes of cakes and bakes, including brownies, blondies, cookies and rocky road. jakes.kitchen11@gmail.com

Jean Seppings – The tasty cakes, pastries, pies, pasties, quiches and scones, usually available from Jean Seppings on the Thursday market and at Fakenham Races are now available for home delivery. 07860524768, jeanseppings@hotmail.co.uk

Katering 4U! – Specialising in boxed afternoon teas and yummy baked goods, including fresh scones, sausage rolls and cakes. 07990 743766, spango30@yahoo.co.uk

Mermaid Creations by Bethany – Looking for a special gift? How about a resin mermaid’s tail by local artist Bethany Secker? bethany.mermaidcreations@gmail.com

Nanny P’s Smallfarm Shop in East Rudham – Deliveries in East Rudham and surrounding villages of fresh veg, fruit, bread, cheese, milk, cakes, quiches and scotch eggs. 07584 192846, nannyps01@gmail.com

The Norfolk Scone Company – Currently delivering afternoon tea baskets every Saturday - £25 for two people. 07825 556534, rachel@norfolksconeco.co.uk

Norfolk Thai – Keeping Fakenham fed with Thai cuisine, including curries, satay, wraps, noodles and more, with free delivery in Fakenham. Orders must be placed in advance. 07527834411

Peppy Neds – Get your weekly delivery of handmade doughnuts, cakes and bakes. 07896 476763, annabel.greenwood@gmail.com

Son of Christie Cheese – Enjoy fine cheese, home cooked ham-on-the-bone and deli produce delivered to your door. Owner Aaron Christie said: “This is a new concept to us and our customers, but we have to adapt to these unprecedented times and provide a service to people rightly staying at home. We will all need a treat during these lonely months.” www.sonofchristie.co.uk

Stephenson Smart Accountants – The team at Stephenson Smart Accountants are helping clients through this challenging time by email, phone and video calls from home. They are also offering a delivery and collection service for clients’ records so that they can continue to process their accounts. 07833 051235, martyn.benstead@stephenson-smart.com

Syncerly Synful Fudge – Yummy fudge and traybakes delivered in west Norfolk. 07718608259, www.syncerlysynfulfudge.co.uk

Therapies and Yoga – Pamper yourself in lockdown with Weleda natural products and skin care delivered to your door by Weleda wellbeing advisor Cecile Pons. 07951 596 101, www.therapiesandyoga.co.uk

Walsingham Farm Shop – Keep your kitchen cupboards stocked with fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, pies, deli items, cheese and all the essentials including flour, eggs and yeast. 01328 821877, www.walsingham.co

Willie Weston Fish – For fresh, local fish, crab and pates delivered to your door in a safe way. 01263 740910, lobstersupplies@gmail.com

W J Aldiss - Fakenham

While stores are temporally closed, Aldiss.com is open to take orders. Stocked items are available for free contactless delivery locally to help make life a little easier. www.aldiss.com

A regularly updated list of businesses offering delivery, plus food shops which are remaining open can be found at www.fakenham.info

Richard Crook can be contacted on richard@activefakenham.org.uk