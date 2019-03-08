Businesses get behind Norfolk Day

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Across the county businesses large and small are preparing to take part in Norfolk Day.

On Norfolk Day 2019, Lathams of Potter Heigham will be hosting a family fun day. Picture: Lathams of Potter Heigham On Norfolk Day 2019, Lathams of Potter Heigham will be hosting a family fun day. Picture: Lathams of Potter Heigham

From family fun days, to special deals and promotions, on Norfolk Day, -Saturday July 27- dozens of businesses around the county will be playing their part in the biggest celebration of Norfolk life there is.

On the Norfolk Broads, Lathams of Potter Heigham will be putting on an "action packed" day of entertainment for all the family.

Kicking off at 9am family friendly activities will include children's entertainment, food and drink tastings including a selection from Woodfords Brewery and craft workshops courtesy of First Stalham Sea Scouts.

John Goldie, store manager at Lathams said: "What better way to celebrate Norfolk Day than here on the Norfolk Broads, the epitome of Norfolk itself.

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

"We are very proud to be part of these celebrations, having had generation after generation of customer loyally return to our store.

"We hope to receive and continue to serve them for many more years to come. This is just one of the reasons we love being here in this beautiful county. We look forward to welcoming our customers to join the celebrations with us!"

Elsewhere in the county, from 10am-5pm on July 27, Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden will be offering canoeing taster sessions, tree climbing, garden games as well as a Norfolk Day themed menu in its tearooms.

While in west Norfolk, Beers of Europe, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables and The Steiff Shop in Setchey, near King's Lynn, will all be holding events to celebrate Norfolk Day.

Claiming to be Britain's biggest beer shop, from 10.30am, Beers of Europe will be hosting a special tasting event to showcase Norfolk beers and spirits.

Next door, The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, will also be getting involved by offering free antique valuations hosted by Laurence Seaton from Buttercross Auctions in Peterborough.

While The Steiff Shop, located on the same site will be hosting a raffle the proceeds of which will be donated to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

There will also be a classic car show on site organised by The Motor Hub, performances from Ukulele Folk, refreshments and an ice cream van throughout the day.

The Norfolk Day shop is open for business

Planning how to decorate your Norfolk Day event is a task which will be made a whole lot easier by visiting the official Norfolk Day shop.

Featuring bunting, flags, celebration packs, banners and more, the shop has everything you need to not only accessorise your Norfolk Day event but also to tell everyone else about it, with customisable posters available as part of our celebration packs.

And, with just one month to go until Norfolk Day - which this year will take place on Saturday, July 27 - it's not too late to start planning how to mark the big day.

Last year, people threw garden parties, bake sales, attempted a world record and held picnics, businesses opened their doors to the public, passed on new skills and organisations got involved too by hosting exhibitions and more.

n For more ideas of how to celebrate, visit edp24.co.uk. The Norfolk Day shop can be found at www.norfolkday.co.uk.