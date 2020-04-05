51 businesses delivering to your door in mid and north Norfolk

CC Wells market stall in Dereham's town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

From fresh fruit and vegetables to locally made gin, many businesses right here in Norfolk are helping ensure local people get the items they need through home delivery services.

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is offering a delivery service. Picture: Chris Bishop The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton is offering a delivery service. Picture: Chris Bishop

This includes 51 businesses delivering to areas surrounding Dereham, Fakenham, Wells, Cromer, Sheringham, Holt, Aylsham and North Walsham.

Dereham and surrounding areas

Give It Some Beans

Gnaw Chocolate. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Gnaw Chocolate. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mattishall-based Give It Some Beans has a wide range of hand roasted beans and ground coffee available for delivery, plus coffee syrups, barbecue sauces, cocktail syrups and coffee spice and herb rubs for meat and vegetables.

Free postage (second class Royal Mail) is available for orders over £10 using the promotional code POST on check out.

giveitsomebeans.co.uk

Bullards has developed an eco friendly gin pouch which fits through your letterbox. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bullards has developed an eco friendly gin pouch which fits through your letterbox. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Jack’s Mexican

Dereham based Jack’s will be offering its glorious Tex-Mex dishes to the public over its delivery service.

Customers are asked to order over the phone for collection and home delivery. They will only be accepting card payments.

Call 01362 694727 to place an order.

Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt Mark & Rosie Kacary run the Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Swanton Morley Butchers

Due to overwhelming demand Swanton Morley Butchers have extended its home delivery days from two to Four. Deliveries will now go out on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Order via phone on 01362 637403 and you will receive a call back the next day with the price for your order.

A selction of beers from Barsham Brewer in Fakenham. Picture - Barsham Brewery / Andrew Waddison (AWPR). A selction of beers from Barsham Brewer in Fakenham. Picture - Barsham Brewery / Andrew Waddison (AWPR).

On the day of your delivery, please leave a cheque in an envelope in a safe place outside. When delivering they will knock on your door and leave the delivery on your doorstep.

Dann’s

During the Coronavirus outbreak Dann’s are able to deliver fresh milk, eggs, bread and meat directly to your door.

Known for its ice cream, the company are offering delivery to anybody that spends over £10 and lives within 15 miles of North Tuddenham.

Call 01362 638116 for more information.

Terry’s Butchers Dereham

The shop will deliver fresh meat and produce directly to the doors of Dereham and surrounding villages and is also offering a collection service.

For more information please call 01362 693191.

Bombay Tandoori Resturant

The Masala-mobile is out for delivery. You will have the option to have your meal delivered to your doorstep by Bombay Tandoori.

The service will be running on Fridays and weekends and card payments will be taken over the phone.

To order call 01362 697257.

Jollyes pet store

During the pandemic Jollyes in Dereham will be offering home delivery service for people within Dereham.

They can take your shopping order over the phone and details to get your shopping to your door.

Jollyes Dereham - 01362 690802

Starlings Toys

Established in 1912, the award winning independent toy shop, starlings will be delivering for free in Dereham.

To order call 01362 697769.

The Acorn Hut

Based in Mattishall, the farm shop will deliver bread and milk, along with fruit, vegetables and frozen food directly to your door.

Orders should be sent by email to theacornhutfarmshop@gmail.com or by texting 07885666868.

The Lodge Shop

Vikki and Martin Hunt, who run The Lodge pub, in North Tuddenham, near Dereham, battled to open the shop last year and eventually succeeded with a grant from Norfolk County Council.

Each day they post photographs of what is for sale in readiness for the orders. They will also delivery to elderly people in the village as well as open up – even in their pyjamas – out of hours for NHS workers struggling to find time to get there.

Visit their facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/theshopatthelodge/?hc_location=ufi

Toftwood Garden Centre

The garden centre will be offering deliveries free of charge within a 5 mile radius (min spend £20) and a small charge for areas outside the 5 miles.

Payments and arrangements can be taken over the phone 07517 685767 and items delivered to your back garden no need for any contact.

Spice Fusion

The curry house will be taking delivery orders five days a week between Wednesday and Sunday.

The premises will be open between 5pm and 9pm for takeaways only, customers are asked to pay by card.

USA Chicken and Alibabas

During the pandemic, the businesses will be open Sunday to Thursday 5pm until 10pm and Friday to Saturday 5pm until 11pm.

Orders can be delivered or collected by they ask that only one customer enters the shop at any one time.

Black Cat Coffee

Micro-roastery Black Cat Coffee sells freshly roasted speciality grade coffee roasted by hand at their base near Scarning and are currently offering free delivery within 10 miles of their premises. The option can be selected during check out on their website. They also free nationwide delivery on orders of more than £25, and there is also 15% off coffee using the code TAKE15.

blackcatcoffee.co.uk

Walnut Tree Distillery

Lyng-based Walnut Tree Distillery has an online shop and delivers, usually by courier.

walnuttreedistillery.co.uk

C.C.Wells Fresh Fruit & Vegetables

The stores new opening times are Monday to Friday 9am-12 and Saturday 8am-12.

They will only be letting five people into the shop at a time so staff and customers can be a safe distance away from eachother.

If wanting to place an order for collection customers are asked to email

orders@ccwells.co.uk

Son of Christie Cheesemonger

Even though its market stalls are closed due to the coronavirus, Son of Christie are offering free home delivery to NR20, NR21, NR22, NR23, PE32 and PE37 post codes.

They can also send orders further afield by courier.

Customers are asked to order by Monday for Friday delivery.

www.sonofchristie.co.uk 07765734734

Fakenham, Wells and surrounding areas

Staithe Smokehouse

The traditional smokehouse at Brancaster Staithe, which smokes Scottish salmon, kippers, cod and shell-on prawns, now offers a delivery service to the area between Stiffkey, Hunstanton and Fakenham. Deliveries will be from 3pm, seven days a week and a £2 delivery fee will apply. They also stock Yare Valley Oils and Monty’s Mustard. To arrange delivery, email via the form on their website or phone Phil Hartshorne on 07717 702630.

staithesmokehouse.co.uk

The Norfolk Deli

The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton is now offering home delivery to Hunstanton, Old Hunstanton, Ringstead, Holme, Thornham, Docking, Sedgeford and Brancaster, Snettisham, Heacham, Sandringham, Wolferton and King’s Lynn (once a week delivery) of items including its deli meals, cheese, bread and much more.

norfolk-deli.co.uk

Fakenham Food Service

Fakenham Food Service offer fresh fruit, vegetables, milk and bread as part of its same day delivery service.

Call on 01328 851400

Walsingham Farm Shop

The farm shop are offering a click and collect service along of all its produce.

The team can also deliver is required.

Call 01328 821877

Papworth Butcher

Papworth Butchers in Fakenham is offering a delivery service from its shop.

Customers are asked to call the shop as staff will know their stocks and schedule.

01328 855039

Wild Knight Distillery

Wild Knight Distillery near Swaffham is offering free country-wide delivery on any of its full sized bottles of its IWSC, Great Taste and World Vodka award winning spirits, including Boadicea Gin, Wild Knight English Vodka, Nelson’s Gold Caramelised Vodka and Wild Knight Espresso Martini.

wildknightdistillery.co.uk

North Norfolk

Number 29

The business is delivering groceries including milk, bread, butter, fruits, veg, fish, crabs, toilet rolls, birthday cakes, wine and sausage rolls around the Burnhams.

Call 01328 738498 to place an order.

Cromer Kebab Pizza

The takeaway is still delivering around the Cromer area, call 01263 515533.

Wills Plaice

The fish and chips is offering deliveries and call and collect on Friday and Saturday from 5pm, call 01603 519222.

Kens Traditional Fish & Chips

Customers can pay remotely and collect their orders from this traditional fish and chip shop.

The business also have a delivery service for those in need and vulnerable.

Call 01603 783739.

RocketShip sauces

Coltishall-based artisan hot sauce producer RocketShip Sauces is offering free delivery with the code FDAPR20, which is valid until the end of April.

rocketshipsauces.co.uk

Papworth Butchers

Papworth Butchers has introduced social distancing measures and ask that customers pay by contactless in their shops at North Walsham (01692 406234), Fakenham (01328 855039), Sheringham (01263 823189) and Swaffham (01760 724753). They are also doing local daily deliveries in North Walsham, Fakenham and Sheringham and have a limited delivery service in Swaffham.

papworthbutchers.co.uk

The Cabin

The Cabin is doing deliveries of curry and rice boxes around Cromer and to Aylsham. See their Instagram feed and Facebook page for details.

facebook.com/thecabinnorfolk

The One Food Company

The One Food Company is delivering set meals every Thursday (order by Monday for Thursday delivery) and frozen/chilled meals at other times. They are also delivering some veggie boxes to surrounding villages and towns north of Wroxham and Coltishall and can provide meals for special occasions and bespoke meals, depending on the ingredients available.

facebook.com/theonefoodcompany

Morton’s Farm

A small family farm near Aylsham, Morton’s Farm is launching its meat box scheme in April, offering chicken, lamb and sausages, then expanding the range to include a basic box of chicken breast, sausages, mince, burgers and stewing steak farmed to a high standard and pasture raised where possible.

mortonsfarm.co.uk

Norfolk Coffee Company

Holt-based Norfolk Coffee Company ethically sources coffee, ensuring the farmer gets paid a fair price for their efforts in producing high quality coffee beans, which are then hand roasted in small batches. They offer free nationwide delivery on all orders over £25 and are donating 100 free bags of coffee to NHS workers every fortnight.

norfolk.coffee

County wide

Harrison Chocolatiers

West Norfolk-based Harrison Chocolatiers is now offering free delivery. See their Facebook and Instagram pages or email harrisonchocolatiers@outlook.com to order.

facebook.com/harrisonchocolatiers

Accent Fresh

Downham Market-based Accent Fresh is offering a home delivery service across East Anglia of a range of produce boxes including fruit, vegetables, milk, bread and cheese, which can be ordered online via accentfresh.co.uk.

Payment is by card or PayPal. The delivery will be left on the doorstep to minimise contact and a signature isn’t needed.

The order will be delivered within 2-3 days of ordering and if customers provide an email address or mobile number they will receive a message on the day their delivery should arrive.

Because of high levels of demand requests for deliveries on a specific day cannot be accepted. It is possible some items in the boxes might have to be substituted and they can’t accept requests for box items to be altered.

People who don’t have internet access can still place an order by calling 01366 386633 and leaving their name and number on the answering machine for a call back.

Norwich Farmshare

Norwich Farmshare, which offers a subscription scheme for vegetable and fruit boxes and free range eggs, is in the process of moving its operation to 100% delivery.

norwichfarmshare.co.uk

St Giles Gin

Norwich-based St Giles Gin has created a range of self isolation packs of two bottles of selected gins, plus eight assorted bottles of tonic for £75 (postage and packing free).

stgilesgin.com

Simply Cake Co

Simply Cake Co’s brownies and slices can be delivered right to your door in letterbox friendly packaging.

simplycakeco.com

Winbirri vineyard

Winbirri vineyard at Surlingham has stepped up the online ordering side of the business and has removed all shipping costs on the wines available for nationwide delivery.

Winbirri is also currently in the process of linking up with another local business to donate a bulk of its wine to turn into hand sanitiser to donate to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Humpty Dumpty Brewery

Humpty Dumpty Brewery’s shop at its Reedham brewery is remaining open from Monday-Saturday 12-5pm as long as it is able or allowed to be or local delivery can be arranged. Bottled beers are from £2 a bottle and draft ale, £2 per pint, is available if people want to bring their own two, four or six pint containers (for example clean milk or fizzy drink bottles). Eight and 17 pint “bag in boxes” are available if pre-ordered. A range of local ciders, gins, wines, preserves and honey, cookies and sauces are available too.

Call the brewery on 01493 701818. humptydumptybrewery.com

Bullards

Bullards has launched its letterbox friendly Eco Pouch refills for contactless at home gin deliveries as they work towards reducing their carbon emissions and becoming plastic free by 2023.

The pouch is super light weight and made from part recycled food grade plastic and part new food grade plastic. It’s 100% recyclable and letterbox friendly meaning that the flat pack gin can be delivered by Royal Mail staff on their usual rounds and contact free.

There is a freepost label attached to the back of the Eco Pouch and Bullards ask that all empty pouches get posted back to them via any Royal Mail post box (no stamp or envelope required) so that they can then ensure all empty pouches are sent to Terracycle UK to be upcycled.

Gin production has currently stopped at the Bullards distillery as they are making hand sanitiser instead.

bullardsspirits.co.uk

Currylicious

Currylicious’s authentic curries and snacks are available at village and farm shops around the county including Algy’s Farm Shop (Bintree), Ryburgh Village Shop and Post Office (Great Ryburgh), Massingham Stores and Post Office (Great Massingham), Yare Valley Farm Shop (Surlingham), Priced Right (Tattersett), BP (Bale) and Itteringham Community Shop, Café and Post Office. For further information contact sales@currylicious.co.uk and see the menu online.

currylicious.co.uk

Norfolk Beef Company

The Norfolk Beef Company at Booton produces beef boxes from its Hereford cattle and delivers direct to customers.

norfolkbeefcompany.co.uk

Gnaw Chocolate

Norwich-based chocolatiers Gnaw Chocolate are continuing to deliver to stores and are taking online orders.

gnawchocolate.co.uk

Norfolk Raider Cider

Based at White House Farm in Rackheath on the outskirts of Norwich, Norfolk Raider Cider is now delivering to customers all over Norfolk. They will deliver in the east of the county on Tuesdays, the north on Wednesdays, the south on Thursdays and the west on Fridays. The service is available for any order of over £10 and costs a flat rate of £5. Just select the home delivery option on the website.

norfolkraidercider.co.uk

Home Farm Gin

Home Farm Gin at Hethersett is selling gin online crafted in small batches in Matilda the copper still and bottled by hand. Bottles can be sent out by Royal Mail and contactless local deliveries can be arranged.

homefarmgin.co.uk

Tofurei

Tofurei tofu producers in Norwich is now offering a home delivery service of vegan products across most areas of Norfolk, including ‘bake at home’ versions of the pastries and a selection of our cafe cakes and confectionary normally available from the Pottergate grab and go. They also have One Planet frozen vegan pizza, Tyne Chease and plant-based milk and they hope to be able to add fresh tofu, vegan soysages, burgers and roulade roast to their product list soon.

tofurei.co.uk

Green Farm Coffee

If you order one to three bags of coffee from Rackheath-based Green Farm Coffee it can fit right through the letterbox, so you don’t even need to answer the door.

greenfarmcoffee.co.uk

Flint

Flint vineyard at Earsham is offering free delivery locally and nationwide for all orders over £25, including a new product, the Comfort Case, a mixed case of their best-selling wines. Restrictions permitting, their drive thru service will be open at the weekend, for wine by the bottle or case and their 15-mile Meal Deals, which feature local producers such as Marsh Pig Salami, Baron Bigod cheese from Fen Farm and artisan bread from Hempnall Village Bakery.

flintvineyard.com

Barsham Brewery

Barsham Brewery has launched a home delivery service, with products on offer including local chef Kate Howlett’s Pub in a box – an 8.7 pint mini cask of Norfolk Topper, two sausage rolls, two cheese scones, two slices of stout cake and two Barsham Brewery glasses, for £35 and free delivery.

barshambrewery.co.uk

Wild Knight Distillery

Wild Knight Distillery near Swaffham is offering free country-wide delivery on any of its full sized bottles of its IWSC, Great Taste and World Vodka award winning spirits, including Boadicea Gin, Wild Knight English Vodka, Nelson’s Gold Caramelised Vodka and Wild Knight Espresso Martini.

wildknightdistillery.co.uk

StaceysCakeyBakes

StaceysCakeyBakes at Wymondham is offering home deliveries to doorsteps for mixed treat boxes, classic school puddings and traybakes across Norfolk and Suffolk and have also offered to do essential item runs for those that place orders to save them going out unnecessarily.

facebook.com/StaceysCakeyBake