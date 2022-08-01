Firm seeks recruits after pandemic boom saw it create Covid-secure offices

Sarah Williams, HR director of Zip Water, said the firm is looking to recruit new staff after achieving growth during the pandemic - Credit: Zip Water

A Norfolk firm is looking to recruit staff after achieving 17pc revenue growth during the pandemic, when it helped create Covid-secure offices.

Zip Water, which manufacturers taps and water systems, achieved its success at a time when many businesses saw sales fall due to Covid restrictions.

The company said that early in the pandemic it diversified its products to provide a wider range of touch-free taps for commercial spaces such as offices.

Its systems proved popular with bosses looking to bring staff back to work spaces safely during the pandemic, helping it to increase revenue by 17pc from 2019 to 2022.

Last year Zip Water UK achieved a £45m turnover.

The firm has 140 members of staff based at its Dereham office, as well as more than 100 field based employees.

Sarah Williams, HR director at Zip Water, said: “The addition of touch-free and hygiene technology was an apt solution for the challenges faced by customers during the pandemic, and it’s this type of approach - keeping customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do - that has helped Zip achieve such success.

“While our advanced product ranges are what we’re known for, we certainly wouldn’t be where we are today without the fantastic service our team provides.

“This is an exciting time for the business, and we are looking to attract forward-thinking and enthusiastic new recruits as we move into our next phase.”

Zip Water is owned by international water company, Culligan.

Ms Williams added: “Being a Culligan subsidiary means we benefit from the support that comes with a global business, and with this comes greater opportunity for growth.”

The company was originally founded in Australia in 1947 and now has offices across the world.

Along with its Dereham base, its UK locations include London, Birmingham and Manchester.

In 2020 the firm was a finalist in the Customer Care category at the Norfolk Business Awards.