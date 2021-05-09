News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Why pandemic fuelled sales of legal cannabis therapies

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021    Updated: 2:14 PM May 8, 2021
Staff at CBD stores in Norwich say demand is on the rise once again

Staff at CBD stores in Norwich say demand is on the rise - Credit: Archant

Cannabidiol products are proving a hit with Norfolk customers in lockdown, retailers have said, with the market as a whole now estimated to turn over £690m in 2021. 

Cannabidiol - otherwise known as CBD - is a derivative of the hemp plant. 

Users say products from balms to oils help reduce pain and inflammation as well as anxiety - which led to a spike in sales during the pandemic. 

David Walker runs two Your CBD stores in Norwich - one in Aylsham Road and another in the city's Castle Quarter - and says prior to the pandemic demand was increasing by about 20pc every month - particularly in the over 60s age group.

He said: "We opened our store in Aylsham Road a few years ago and sales went so well that we were able to open another in Norwich city centre. We were seeing sales increase by between 20pc and 30pc every month - mostly from word of mouth recommendations. 

The new Your CBD store in Castle Quarter

The new Your CBD store in Castle Quarter - Credit: Castle Quarter

"During the pandemic all of our regular custom went online but we did take the hit - like everyone - of not having people coming into store."

It comes as the Centre for Medicinal Cannabis (CMC) released a report predicting the industry will turn over £690m this year - surpassing predictions made in by the CMC in 2019 which estimated the market would be worth £526 million in 2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  3. 3 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
  1. 4 Shock for Tories as they lose overall control of council
  2. 5 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
  3. 6 Woman left with bite wounds following dog attack
  4. 7 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
  5. 8 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  6. 9 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
  7. 10 Gay and trans people targeted in hate incident at school

Mr Walker said: "I think during the pandemic, and as we come out of it, we'll see CBD products really start to take off again. Partly that's down to the fact that people want to try a different approach to their health - they don't want to sit in a busy doctor's surgery for an ache so instead try CBD oil just to see if it will help."

Mr Walker said that he sees education about the products as a priority for his stores and staff. 

Your CBD Store opens in NorwichByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2019

Your CBD Store opens in NorwichByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2019 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He added: "I think consumers are really starting to understand the products. Recent changes to the regulation and licensing of CBD products will also really help businesses like ours which have quality products and expertise, because it cracks down on sellers who are just trying their luck."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
bob collis

'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Updated

Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus