OPINION: Why farming mental health matters more than ever this Christmas

Opinion

Emma Haley, charity manager at rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) - Credit: Emma Haley

As Christmas nears, the pressures facing farmers and rural businesses are as tough as ever says Emma Haley, charity manager for rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone).

In my work at YANA, I am constantly aware of the fact that the rural mental health support we provide is vital.

As we approach the end of 2021, there’s no sign that the many pressures experienced in agriculture and by many other rural businesses are easing up. There’s every sign that the help we offer is needed more than ever.

Here’s one of my stand-out facts for 2021: YANA has answered over 80pc more calls to our helpline this year compared with 2020.

It’s often the very first step for getting critical support and free counselling for those working in our countryside.

That is why this year we have continued to find new ways of reaching those connected to farming and other rural enterprises or service-providers.

For this, I mention another stand-out fact: It’s the small things that make a big difference.

Our sticker campaign, launched in April, saw YANA stickers appearing on all sorts of farm vehicles. YANA supporters stuck stickers on tractors and trailers, lifters and shifters, horseboxes and harvesters, in cafes and in churches to ensure the support we offer is made known to more people.

One of our helpline callers said they had been prompted to seek our help by seeing one of our YANA stickers on the back of a lorry.

Our target remains to be seen on every farm and in every other rural business.

Can you help? Order your free stickers at www.yanahelp.org on the YANA Merchandise page. You too can "stick up for better rural mental health".

A John Deere tractor lit up for Christmas at Ben Burgess in Norwich, featuring one of YANA's mental health awareness stickers - Credit: Danielle Booden

Another wonderful fact is that we continue to get so many requests to collaborate with us.

Norfolk’s rural library service asked us to make a bookmark with them. Land-based colleges in Norfolk and Suffolk have invited us to present to the students to not only help them to be aware of signs of mental health in themselves but they can help their colleagues’ wellbeing too.

We’ve had tie-ups, for example, with agronomy providers Agrovista, insurance company Longfields and solicitors Ashtons so all their clients get to hear of us.

We have provided mental health first aid training to another 80 people in 2021 who are taking their new skills into a huge number and variety of rural workplaces.

Farming mental health charity YANA has answered 80pc more helpline calls this year compared with 2020 - Credit: Antony Kelly

Our fundraising facts are incredible. In 2021 so many wonderful people have run, cycled, horse-jumped, baked, walked, raffled and more for us. We are truly grateful.

But who would have predicted how many pressures would pile up during this year?

The impact of Brexit, lockdown interruption of many small businesses, supply chain issues, shortages of labour as well as goods, delayed deliveries, missed deadlines and ongoing rising costs of many essential inputs such as energy – the list goes on.

But another of my stand-out facts for the year is how, by being a local charity with local knowledge, we can respond quickly and flexibly with practical support where it’s needed most.

For example, when workforce shortages caused the pig crisis and huge financial strain, YANA responded fast by distributing support information packs to 80 pig farms in the region through our partners.

Some pressures hit the headlines. Others – for whatever reason – remain hidden, but are no less keenly felt. Worries about relationships, work decisions or whatever can overwhelm.

This is why, whatever the pressures this year or in the next, the overarching fact remains that YANA is by your side.

Reflecting on the past year, I’m glad to work with YANA which helps so many to deal with the present or face their future.

And that’s the final fact I’ll end with.