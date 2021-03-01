News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

New Norfolk Toolstation branch given green light

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:07 PM March 1, 2021   
The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over this unit in Wymondham.

The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over this unit in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A new branch of a national building supplies firm is coming to a Norfolk market town, bringing up to eight full-time jobs with it.

South Norfolk District Council planners have given the green light for Toolstation to open a new branch in Penfold Drive, Wymondham, after an application was submitted in January.

The firm is set to take over a unit on the Gateway 11 Business Park, previously occupied by Toucan Tool and Plant Hire.

Toolstation

A planning application has been submitted which could see a Toolstation branch open in Wymondham. - Credit: Archant

It will be the firm's ninth Norfolk location – Toolstation has two warehouses in Norwich, as well as others in Dereham, Fakenham, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and King's Lynn.

No objections to the proposal were raised, and so the company was given the go-ahead.

Toolstation has already begun hiring for staff at their new branch, including a job posting for a store supervisor as the firm searches for someone to be "the face of Toolstation".

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus