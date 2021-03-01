New Norfolk Toolstation branch given green light

Published: 1:07 PM March 1, 2021

The national building supplies chain Toolstation is hoping to take over this unit in Wymondham. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A new branch of a national building supplies firm is coming to a Norfolk market town, bringing up to eight full-time jobs with it.

South Norfolk District Council planners have given the green light for Toolstation to open a new branch in Penfold Drive, Wymondham, after an application was submitted in January.

The firm is set to take over a unit on the Gateway 11 Business Park, previously occupied by Toucan Tool and Plant Hire.

It will be the firm's ninth Norfolk location – Toolstation has two warehouses in Norwich, as well as others in Dereham, Fakenham, North Walsham, Great Yarmouth, Thetford and King's Lynn.

No objections to the proposal were raised, and so the company was given the go-ahead.

Toolstation has already begun hiring for staff at their new branch, including a job posting for a store supervisor as the firm searches for someone to be "the face of Toolstation".