New role could be created to boost town's footfall

An ambitious plan to revitalise tourism and boost retail and footfall could see the appointment of a new town centre co-ordinator in Wymondham.

Days after the Wynterfest event in the town, which was run by the volunteers of Wymondham Town Team, a proposal to create the new post was put to Wymondham Town Council.

It is hoped the role would work with both businesses and the community to make it easier for events to be held and promoted.

After a discussion at the council’s meeting on Tuesday it was agreed that its personnel group would create a job description for the potential post, with measured targets for the person to achieve.

The idea for the council position initially came about following feedback from meetings of a new working group made up of town councillors, community groups, volunteers and business owners called Brighter Future.

The aims of the group focus around enhancing, improving and promoting the town’s image and increasing footfall in order to re-establish Wymondham as a good place to do business and an interesting place to visit.

Brighter Future chairman and town councillor Tony Holden said Wymondham had “tremendous potential” as a destination town for the future as well as a having unique heritage offering.

He added: “We benefit from excellent transport links both by road and rail. I am excited about what the future holds for our town and firmly believe that the appointment of a town co-ordinator to promote Wymondham will be a huge step forward."

Fran Young, chair of the Wymondham Town Team, said the town had so much to offer but there was nobody pulling it all together.

“There is a lot of goodwill in Wymondham,” she said, "but it needs someone to support the efforts of community, the volunteer groups and businesses. There are little pockets of good things that happen two or three times a year but we are not reaching our full potential as a town. If we have a healthy thriving town we have more jobs, less crime, and less isolation. The benefits are enormous.”