Business warns others to be vigilant after falling victim to fraud

Fraudsters used a fake card to pay for a heat pump tumble dryer and two Henry vacuum's, which were then taken from AC Appliance Centre in Wymondham without payment. - Credit: AC Appliance Centre

Workers at a Norfolk appliance store are warning other businesses to be vigilant after falling victim to fraud.

AC Appliance Centre in Wymondham was targeted last month by fraudsters using a fake card to 'pay' for a heat pump tumble dryer and two Henry vacuum cleaners.

It was only after the incident, which took place in the Postmill Close store, that shop assistant Phoebe Dawes realised the items, which had a total cost of £810, had been taken without payment.

It has since been reported on the action fraud website.

AC Appliance Centre in Wymondham has fallen victim to fraud, after fraudsters used a fake card to 'pay' for equipment. - Credit: AC Appliance Centre

Now, Miss Dawes, who was "in shock" after receiving a letter advising of the fraud, wants to warn other small businesses about the potentially damage it could cause them.

She said: "As a small business, even though it's not the largest amount of funds taken, it can still affect us and is very worrying as any other small business will understand.

"I will always see the best in our customer as 98pc of the time our customers are very friendly - I think it's just a lesson learned, to be vigilant as it can happen at any point."

Recounting the experience, the shop assistant added: "It's definitely something they do often as they knew exactly how to get away with it, and they acted very strange as if they were up to no good.

"I think I should have noticed. However they are experts at what they do.

"It's just horrible to think what effect it could have on a business in a worse financial situation, but the criminals don't care about the consequences, they only care about their own personal gain, which is very sad."

Her advice for others to deal with suspicious activity is to "keep a mental note" of how someone acted and what they looked like to help investigations and to not assume everyone is "just a nice customer".

"As sometimes it's far from the truth", she added.

"Being more vigilant is definitely easier said than done.

"I think there are some positives to take away from this, at least nothing more was taken and nobody was hurt, and hopefully making companies aware will make the fraudsters struggle to commit any further crimes."