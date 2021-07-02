News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How feeding insects to farm animals could help the environment

Chris Hill

Published: 11:00 AM July 2, 2021   
Undated handout photo issued by the WWF (UK) of insects being fed food waste

Switching to insect meal could replace soya imports and reduce environmental pressure, says a new report. Insects can also be fed food waste to recycle biological material (pictured). - Credit: Electric Robin/PA Wire

Using insects to feed farm livestock could cut the UK's use of soya by a fifth and protect important habitats from destruction, a report has suggested.

Research commissioned by wildlife charity WWF in partnership with Tesco found that the demand for insect meal from the UK's pig, poultry and salmon sectors could reach around 540,000 tonnes a year by 2050.

That could mean around 16,000 tonnes of fishmeal and 524,000 tonnes of soya being replaced, the equivalent to one-fifth of the UK's projected soya imports in 2050, it says.

The report says global cultivation of soya, three-quarters of which goes to animal feed, was fuelling deforestation, the conversion of natural habitat to cropland and climate change.

At the moment, processed insect protein cannot be fed to farmed livestock intended for human consumption, although the EU is expected to amend legislation to permit its use in pig and poultry feed and the UK could follow suit, and it is permitted in aquaculture.

The report suggested that around 240,000 tonnes of insect meal could be produced by UK insect farmers, but the growth of the industry was lagging behind other countries and only a limited number of materials for feeding the insects reared for animal feed were authorised.

WWF and Tesco are calling on the UK government to require the Food Standards Agency to research the potential and regulatory requirements for using additional materials for insect farming.

Mike Barrett, executive director of science and conservation at WWF, said: "Livestock plays a crucial role in the global food system but producing feed for the 80 billion animals reared for human consumption each year is putting immense pressure on our planet's resources.

"With nature in freefall and our climate in crisis, it's vital that the food we eat here in the UK isn't driving deforestation overseas.

"We encourage the UK government and retail industry to take urgent action to get environmentally damaging practices out of our supply chains and off our shelves.

"This includes scaling-up the use of alternative proteins such as insect meal and supporting calls for a circular feed system here in the UK."

Farming
Norfolk

