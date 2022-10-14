Worlingham Hall bosses ordered to pay £120,000 for fire risk offences

Worlingham Hall was found guilty of multiple fire risk offences and ordered to pay a large fine - Credit: Airbnb

Worlingham Hall in north Suffolk has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 for fire risk offences.

Mallard Enterprises Ltd, a Beccles-based firm that manages the hall, failed to comply with a Prohibition Notice issued by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service last year.

The notice came after a fire service visit to the events venue found a wedding with overnight guests, despite there being inadequate fire safety measures for sleeping.

The hall, which is also used for holiday lets, admitted to this and two other breaches of fire regulations in 2021.

Four other breaches were also recorded - failing to undertake a fire risk assessment; failing to make arrangements for preventive and protective measures in the event of a fire; failing to equip the premises with appropriate fire-fighting equipment, detectors and alarms; and failing to comply with requirements to safeguard in the event of a fire.

When given the opportunity to admit to further offences, the company asked for an additional 11 breaches of the Prohibition Notice to be taken into consideration.

After pleading guilty at Ipswich Magistrates' Court in June, Mallard Enterprises Ltd appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court yesterday (October 13) for sentencing.

Upon ordering a fine of £120,000 as well as the payment of the fire service's legal costs which are in excess of £10,000, District Judge Tim King said that "cost-cutting at the expense of safety is not acceptable".

Worlingham Hall was contacted for comment.