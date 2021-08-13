Horse rescue centre to reopen for first time in a year
- Credit: World Horse Welfare
A Norfolk horse rescue centre is preparing to welcome visitors back after being closed to the public for more than a year.
World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, near Snetterton, is reopening its doors on August 18.
After the impact of the Covid pandemic caused a 20pc decline in income, the charity is introducing a £3 visitor charge to help support the visitor facilities, with children under five admitted free.
Maxine Langley, centre promotion officer, said: “We are very excited to reopen our facilities here at Hall Farm, especially after having to reschedule on a number of occasions.
"We are really looking forward to seeing our regular visitors and welcoming people that have never visited us before to share the amazing work that goes on here.
You may also want to watch:
"Despite being closed to the public since March last year we’ve continued to take in horses and ponies in need and our wonderful team here have been very busy working with them, continuing their rehabilitation work and preparing them for rehoming. "
The centre and its coffee shop will be open to visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays from 10am–4pm, plus Wednesdays during the school holidays.
To manage visitor numbers, a new online ticket booking system has been launched at www.worldhorsewelfare.org/visit-us/events/visit-hall-farm.
Most Read
- 1 Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
- 2 Dad and 12-year-old son face the streets as council 'refuses to house them'
- 3 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 4 Striking map predicts how rising sea levels will impact Norfolk
- 5 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 6 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
- 7 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 8 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 9 Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people
- 10 Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk