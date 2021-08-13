Horse rescue centre to reopen for first time in a year

Published: 12:03 PM August 13, 2021

World Horse Welfare’s rescue and rehoming centre at Hall Farm in Snetterton will reopen to the public on August 18 - Credit: World Horse Welfare

A Norfolk horse rescue centre is preparing to welcome visitors back after being closed to the public for more than a year.

World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, near Snetterton, is reopening its doors on August 18.

After the impact of the Covid pandemic caused a 20pc decline in income, the charity is introducing a £3 visitor charge to help support the visitor facilities, with children under five admitted free.

Maxine Langley, centre promotion officer, said: “We are very excited to reopen our facilities here at Hall Farm, especially after having to reschedule on a number of occasions.

"We are really looking forward to seeing our regular visitors and welcoming people that have never visited us before to share the amazing work that goes on here.

You may also want to watch:

"Despite being closed to the public since March last year we’ve continued to take in horses and ponies in need and our wonderful team here have been very busy working with them, continuing their rehabilitation work and preparing them for rehoming. "

The centre and its coffee shop will be open to visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays from 10am–4pm, plus Wednesdays during the school holidays.

To manage visitor numbers, a new online ticket booking system has been launched at www.worldhorsewelfare.org/visit-us/events/visit-hall-farm.