Ask the Expert: How can I make workplace pensions more attractive to staff?

Published: 6:30 AM May 22, 2021

Lisa Tuck of Smith & Pinching on getting more people to sign up to workplace pensions - Credit: Smith & Pinching/Getty

This week our reader wants to know how they can make workplace pensions better for staff.

Reader question:

I have a small business with 24 employees.

We set up our workplace pension scheme some time ago using NEST when auto-enrolment became compulsory but all my staff have opted out.

I had a long chat with one of my managers recently and he said he would have joined the scheme but thought that what NEST was offering wasn’t right for him, so he’s taken out a personal pension.

I’d like to make the scheme more attractive as I think it’s important for people to have a pension. What can I do?

Lisa Tuck of Smith & Pinching responds:

NEST is the low-cost workplace pension scheme that was set up by the government to provide a basic scheme for any employer.

This does meet the requirements that you have as an employer as a qualifying scheme but there are other alternatives that you could consider, and more options are available now that workplace pensions have been in place for a while.

By opting out of the workplace scheme, your staff are missing out on the benefit of your employer’s pension contribution. This is currently worth at least 3 per cent of an employee’s qualifying earnings and this could play an important role in building their retirement savings.

Your employees may be saving you money by opting out of the scheme but, as a caring employer, you are right to be concerned about their future financial well-being.

I think it might be useful for you to provide independent guidance or advice for your staff members from a workplace pensions specialist adviser to ensure that they understand the importance of pensions, how to plan for retirement and how workplace schemes work. This could be provided to your employees as a group and/or as individuals.

It sounds like you could also benefit from a review of your workplace scheme, to ensure that it is right for you and your workforce.

If appropriate, you could consider a different pension scheme that offers increased investment choice and is therefore more attractive to your employees – both present and future. There are many options available to you including Master Trusts and Group Personal Pensions from a variety of providers.

I recommend that you get advice from an Independent Financial Adviser to review your scheme and to explore the alternatives.

An adviser will help you understand all aspects of the different types of scheme including fund performance, charging structures for employer and employee, investment choices and any additional services offered such as helplines.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.