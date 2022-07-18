Early finishes and free ice cream: Workers try to stay cool in heatwave

Workers have faced tough conditions on the hottest day of the year - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Workers have taken the day off, gone home early and been encouraged to take regular breaks to remain safe during the extreme heat.

Sub-contractors at Attleborough-based roofing firm, Breckland Roofing, faced a challenging day as they have been unable to escape soaring temperatures.

Kristy Ashley, from Breckland Roofing, said that they were given the option whether they chose to work during the heatwave or not.

Ms Ashley added about half the workforce turned up, but started going home late morning due to the heat and by 3pm all had finished for the day.

"I feel with tomorrow's temperatures being predicted worse than today, that all of them will take the day off tomorrow," she added.

"Our site manger who makes daily site visits to all of our sites across Norfolk and Suffolk to check work rate and make welfare checks to our workers, said it really was tough going today outside."

Steve Watkin, head chef, (left) and Roger Hickman, owner, of Roger Hickman's Restaurant - Credit: Roger Hickman's Restaurant

Chefs have also faced a difficult day, and the head chef at a Norwich-based restaurant revealed that kitchen staff becoming dehydrated was his "biggest concern".

Steve Watkins, from Roger Hickman's Restaurant, said: “A restaurant kitchen can be a very hot place, and so chefs are used to taking measures to ensure their wellbeing.

"We encourage all our chefs to take on plenty of water, as dehydration is the biggest concern.

"In this very hot weather, we ensure that our chefs can take regular breaks outside in the shade.

“Fortunately we completely refurbished our kitchen at the start of this year, which has made a big difference."

Mr Watkin also explained that the main restaurant area is air-conditioned so customers and front of house staff "have a comfortable environment all year round, even in this extreme heat".

For office-based professionals, air condition buildings have helped to make working during the heatwave more comfortable.

Ben Thompson, engagement lead at Diss-based firm Midwich, said: "We have air conditioning throughout the building which has been very refreshing.

"We have encouraged colleagues to be in the office today and tomorrow for this reason, but they can choose."

Mr Thompson added that the business is providing free ice cream in the afternoon for those in the office to help them stay cool.