The nine work perks every employee would love - which is your favourite?

Published: 2:28 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 7:48 PM October 9, 2020

Free snacks, flexible working hours and paid-for fitness memberships have been named as three of the most realistic job perks business owners could introduce to keep staff happy.

Others to have cropped up in a list compiled by Londonoffices.com includes letting staff finish early on a Friday and private healthcare.

The small steps can have a big impact on staff morale without hitting business performance, said chief executive Chris Meredith.

'Happy staff are more likely to work harder and stay with your company, so it's important to make sure you're listening to what your employees want and responding appropriately,' he said.

'It's easy to just expect your staff members to come in to work eight hours a day, five days a week, with the only benefit being their pay check at the end of the month, but it's the extra perks which will set your business out from the crowd and ensure your employees really love working for you.'

• More annual leave

The most top-notch companies are already providing staff with unlimited holiday allowances, so while this might be unrealistic as an ambitious SME, upping employees' paid leave by a couple of days each year won't do any harm – but it will be greatly appreciated.

• Private health care

Nothing says 'we value our employees' wellbeing' like a comprehensive private healthcare plan.

• On-site gym or fitness membership

Many office workers would happily embrace a gym membership as part of their work perk package. This could also be massively beneficial for businesses, as they'll be seen to be taking employee wellbeing seriously.

• Free snacks and lunches

Providing snacks and/or regular team lunches is a good way to keep staff energised, focused, and increase colleague relationships. It will also mean employees stay healthy and hydrated if you supply generous helpings of fresh fruit and the like.

• Flexible working hours

Life can be demanding and unpredictable, and at times it can be hard to accomplish everything you need to while working a full-time job and getting the recommended eight hours of shut-eye too. Staff will greatly appreciate being able to work around important events and appointments and it's likely that sick days will reduce as a result.

• Opportunity to work from home

There are some huge benefits to working remotely, so why aren't more businesses offering this perk? Having the option to work from home or from another location will help employees break the monotony of their working week and increase levels of productivity.

• Early finishes on Fridays

Most of the time, businesses will be winding down for the week from 1 or 2pm on Fridays anyway, so why not let staff leave just an hour or two early to get their weekends off to a great start?

• Regular team events

Not only are work events fantastic for team morale, it also gives employees the chance to get to know one another and bond on a more personal level, outside the confines of the office walls. This could mean days out to theme parks and other attractions, or simply a quarterly evening meal and drinks at a local restaurant.

• Personal training budget

Although all employers should offer opportunities for training and personal development, employees would greatly appreciate an allowance which can adhere to their own individual training needs and requirements – whether that be training courses, events or further accreditation.

