News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Own a piece of paradise: One acre willow plantation for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:17 AM May 12, 2021   
willow plantation in Wiveton, Norfolk

Buy your own piece of paradise: this woodland and willow plantation with a view to Cley is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

Peace and tranquility is offered in the form of an acre of idyllic willow and woodland for sale in Norfolk for £45,000.

The land in Letherpool Lane, Wiveton, near Blakeney and Holt, offers views towards Cley.

It's ideal for walking or the perfect place to get away from it all.

However agents William H Brown emphasise the land is for sale with no planning permission.

Woodland in Wiveton, Norfolk

A willow plantation and woodland is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

The land is located just south of the A149 to the eastern side of Letherpool Lane, between the coastal villages of Blakeney and Cley. 

Woodland and willow plantation in Wiveton, Norfolk

A woodland and willow plantation is for sale. - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The plantation is for sale by modern method of auction and subject to an undisclosed reserve price. Under this method of sale, if the bid is accepted, both parties are to complete the transaction within 56 days.



Most Read

  1. 1 The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park
  2. 2 'One of life's gentlemen' - Neighbours describe killer's double life
  3. 3 Woman's life 'left in pieces' after being raped while unconscious
  1. 4 Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that covered cycle lanes and blocked drains
  2. 5 Man in 50s dies after crash between car and bicycle
  3. 6 Builder opens shepherd huts on site with unusual feature
  4. 7 'I was in tears': Dentist can keep working despite failing 13 patients
  5. 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  6. 9 Couple in 80s given hospital treatment after alleged assault in village
  7. 10 Part of A47 reopens after earlier accident
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Lockdown Easing | Video

What can't open in Norfolk on May 17 - and why

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Game Pad in King’s Lynn released a video of a delivery driver who accidentally walked through their shop window

Video

Moment delivery driver walks through shop window

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burt

Five rare birds that have been spotted in Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus