Peace and tranquility is offered in the form of an acre of idyllic willow and woodland for sale in Norfolk for £45,000.

The land in Letherpool Lane, Wiveton, near Blakeney and Holt, offers views towards Cley.

It's ideal for walking or the perfect place to get away from it all.

However agents William H Brown emphasise the land is for sale with no planning permission.

The land is located just south of the A149 to the eastern side of Letherpool Lane, between the coastal villages of Blakeney and Cley.

The plantation is for sale by modern method of auction and subject to an undisclosed reserve price. Under this method of sale, if the bid is accepted, both parties are to complete the transaction within 56 days.








