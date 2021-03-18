Woodforde's making the most of its 'Norfolkness' to rejuvenate brand

Published: 6:15 AM March 18, 2021

Woodforde's brewery chief executive, Joe Parks

A well-known brewery is planning on cashing in on its "Norfolkness" and exporting this spirit outside the county as it ramps up expansion plans.

Woodforde's Brewery will see employee numbers double by the summer season as incoming chief executive Joe Parks looks to make his mark on the business.

Mr Parks, who took over the Woodbastwick-based company months before the pandemic set in, had built his career at Greene King but felt Woodforde's had potential which he could not ignore.

He said: "I think a lot of people heard I was leaving Greene King and assumed I was retiring - the fact of the matter is I wouldn't have left Greene King for anywhere apart from Woodforde's.

Woodforde's brewery's Fifty Two North beers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It's a brand I have always absolutely loved but I feel like it lost its way a little bit in the past couple of years. It's a brewer which is known for its classic products and I wanted to find a way to break into the lagers as well as our classic ales.

"So we created the brand 52 Degrees North to give those products their own identity within Woodforde's. Although it is its own brand 52 Degrees North is the location of the Woodforde's brewery and all of the packaging has been designed with continuity not only with Norfolk but with all our other products.

"I think the previous management tried this but they went off in too many different directions. What's actually been helpful about the lockdowns is that we could launch a product and see how it is received and then during the lockdowns go away and work on it so we could bring it back stronger the next time pubs were open."

Woodforde's brewery's Wherry beer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He went on: "We want Woodforde's to be about Norfolkness. We want to be part of the community which is why we'll be continuing to work with the likes of Norwich City Football Club as well as working with local charities.

"But it's more than that, we want people to think of Norfolk beer the way they think of Cornish ale, for it to be renowned across the country."

Another key aspect to the brewery's turnaround will be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

From May the brewery will be launching a special edition beer every month from its back catalogue of tasty beers - only available in its pubs.

Mr Parks said: "The first beer in the pub exclusive range will be Phoenix IPA which captures the spirit of recovery we all need to adopt going forward. It was the beer that Woodforde’s relaunched with many years ago after our previous brewery burnt down."

Woodforde's brewery's beers, Wherry and Fifty Two North. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But Mr Parks also has his sights set on exporting the Norfolk dream and is making in-roads into London as well as into the East Midlands.

He said: "We all know half of London ends up on the Norfolk coast every summer, so it seems like an ideal market for us to start supplying into. I've appointed a sales person down there to begin handling that.

"On top of that we're also looking at moving into the Nottinghamshire region. They have some decent breweries in that neck of the woods but given how well the product is selling in Peterborough and Lincolnshire it makes sense to continue spreading East.

"There's a real appetite in that county for Woodforde's. I'm from Nottinghamshire myself and every time I go home I pack the car full of beer orders from friends and family, and every time I come back with orders for even more."

Some of Woodforde's brewery's beer pull clips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In East Anglia Mr Parks already sees his beer stocked in the likes of the East of England Co-Op, Waitrose and Marks & Spencer, and is also in talks with Asda.

"We'd like to see it on the shelves of all the major supermarkets in Norfolk," Mr Parks said. "I think it shows that it's a Norfolk brand available to anyone here."

Mr Parks is also looking to increase its headcount to around 120 people - including staff for its pubs.

He said: "We've got some really exciting conversations going on about our pubs which I'll be excited to share in due course. The priority for the time being is opening safely and successfully."