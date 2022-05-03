News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich woman lands her dream job through a networking event

Derin Clark

Published: 12:19 PM May 3, 2022
Ewa Orczykowska pictured centre

Ewa Orczykowska (pictured centre) lands dream job after attending women's networking event - Credit: Norfolk Women’s Marketing Network

A Norwich networking event has helped a woman land her dream marketing role. 

Since the first Norfolk Women's Marketing Network meeting was held in September 2021, Ewa Orczykowska has attended every event. 

The 35 year old's dedication has now paid off, with the former marketing executive fulfilling her job aspiration of becoming a project manager at The Mission Group.  

Ms Orczykowska said: “This job found me thanks to one of the Norfolk Women's Marketing Network members Shana Begum and although we still haven’t met in real life, we’re virtual friends for sure.

"I can’t wait to get stuck into all sorts of new tasks and continue to grow my passion for digital marketing, neuroscience, user experience, design and creativity in general.”

Norfolk Women's Marketing Network is free to join and has more than 300 members. 

It regularly holds Mid-week Meet-ups that provides an opportunity to network in person and includes talks from women working in marketing. 

