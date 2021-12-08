University and tourism focus ideas to draw younger people to town
A university and greater focus on tourism could attract more young people into King's Lynn, a meeting has heard.
West Norfolk council's regeneration and development panel discussed ways to help boost Lynn at a meeting on Tuesday, December 7.
It was asked how it could improve the town's vitality and tourism and attract younger people.
Ben Jones put forward ideas to the panel, including having a university which "would help generate a night economy", arguing it would create a campus type feel to the town and help shops.
He said: "Trying to encourage a university to be built here will help people with student accommodation, there would be more opportunities for rented accommodation, which would help generate money.
"If you had more students here, you would have a younger workforce."
Panel chair Judith Collingham asked him if the College of West Anglia (CWA) achieved that aim.
But Mr Jones said: "If there was a place we can call a university it would encourage more students into the area, which would obviously filter down into other industries."
On the agenda for the meeting was also ideas to encourage coach trips to King's Lynn and a town centre caravan site.
The panel heard there were "barriers for coach travel" and that the council was looking at investment opportunities along the river to encourage tourism.
Ms Collingham said: "We fail utterly to attract children into our town. We don't give any reason to visit on leisure reasons and that to me is a big failure."
The meeting heard how places such as Stamford are offering coach trips but that King's Lynn was not, with the suggestion the Tuesday Market Place or the back of the Corn Exchange had the opportunity to facilitate it.
Elizabeth Nockolds said work is ongoing and that having events in the summer such as water-skiing was evidence "people like to come in".
Ms Collingham also said having a caravan site was a "brilliant idea" and an opportunity to increase footfall.
Councillors also discussed how to regenerate and encourage tourism in Hunstanton and Downham Market.