News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Firms and individuals recognised at town's business awards

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:18 PM April 7, 2022
Thetford Business Awards 2022 was held on March 25 at Hockwold Hall.

Thetford Business Awards 2022 was held on March 25 at Hockwold Hall. - Credit: Thetford Photography

The winners of the Thetford Business Awards 2022, which celebrates the best of the town's community, have been announced.

The annual celebration was started in 2019 and recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community.

More than 260 people attended this year's event at Hockwold Hall on March 25, which was finally able to be held in person after the last ceremony went virtual due to coronavirus restrictions.

And co-founder Gez Chetal said people welcomed the long anticipated event, adding it was a "fantastic night".

The Thetford Business Awards celebrate the best of the town's community.

The Thetford Business Awards celebrate the best of the town's community. - Credit: Thetford Photography

He said: "I started these with my founders in 2019 to highlight the smaller SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] which need recognition and assistance with their businesses.

"We have proved that businesses can work together to enhance each other and to encourage the new younger generation of businesses as we showed at the awards dinner. 

"We are very proud that we have over 80 businesses now involved with the awards and our sponsors have been so supportive and have five new sponsors already for next year. 

More than 260 people attended the Thetford Business Awards 2022 last month.

More than 260 people attended the Thetford Business Awards 2022 last month. - Credit: Thetford Photography

"The whole area has been left buzzing for the 2023 awards.

Most Read

  1. 1 Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away
  2. 2 Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates
  3. 3 Victim slashed from mouth to ear in blade attack
  1. 4 Building of hundreds of homes blocked amid water pollution fears
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to crash involving motorbike and car
  3. 6 Warning to dog owners after pet bitten by snake in dunes
  4. 7 John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant
  5. 8 'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services
  6. 9 Benefits of Covid isolation waning, says UEA virus expert
  7. 10 Owner says demolished building was 'beyond repair' after safety fears

"We are now also joining forces with Archant for the Norfolk Business Awards."

Mr Chetal along with others involved in the awards had visited nominees ahead of the annual dinner to see them in action, with 26 firms and individuals shortlisted for the final. The winners were announced on the night of the awards.

The Thetford Business Awards celebrate the best of the town's community.

The Thetford Business Awards celebrate the best of the town's community. - Credit: Thetford Photography

Around 26 individuals and businesses were shortlisted as finalists for the Thetford Business Awards 2022.

Around 26 individuals and businesses were shortlisted as finalists for the Thetford Business Awards 2022. - Credit: Thetford Photography

The Thetford Business Award 2022 winners are as follows:

  • Leisure - Gym Van
  • Small Business - Centre stage
  • Help in the Community - Ashley Dance
  • New Business - Damara School
  • Employee of the year - Julie Cox
  • Employer of the year - Force 8
  • Hospitality - Cheers Restaurant
  • Retail  - Wonder Works
  • Tourism - Dad's Army Museum
  • Innovation - Dazzle Nails
  • Apprentice - Shaun Spridell
  • Long Standing Business - Studio-5
  • Environment - Replenish Bottles

The launch of the Thetford Business Awards 2023 is due to be held at the Thomas Paine Hotel on April 21, at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce event with guest speakers Daniel Mayhew and Matt Morton. 

For more information visit norfolkchamber.co.uk/events.

Thetford News

Don't Miss

John Travolta at Erpingham House, Norwich

'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Warren in Cromer, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Investigation launched after man and woman in 80s found dead

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Former UEA student Alex Springall who has been jailed after he was caught selling class A drugs on campus. 

UEA medical student sold drugs to help get through his studies

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon