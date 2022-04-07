Firms and individuals recognised at town's business awards

The winners of the Thetford Business Awards 2022, which celebrates the best of the town's community, have been announced.

The annual celebration was started in 2019 and recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community.

More than 260 people attended this year's event at Hockwold Hall on March 25, which was finally able to be held in person after the last ceremony went virtual due to coronavirus restrictions.

And co-founder Gez Chetal said people welcomed the long anticipated event, adding it was a "fantastic night".

He said: "I started these with my founders in 2019 to highlight the smaller SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] which need recognition and assistance with their businesses.

"We have proved that businesses can work together to enhance each other and to encourage the new younger generation of businesses as we showed at the awards dinner.

"We are very proud that we have over 80 businesses now involved with the awards and our sponsors have been so supportive and have five new sponsors already for next year.

"The whole area has been left buzzing for the 2023 awards.

"We are now also joining forces with Archant for the Norfolk Business Awards."

Mr Chetal along with others involved in the awards had visited nominees ahead of the annual dinner to see them in action, with 26 firms and individuals shortlisted for the final. The winners were announced on the night of the awards.

Around 26 individuals and businesses were shortlisted as finalists for the Thetford Business Awards 2022. - Credit: Thetford Photography

The Thetford Business Award 2022 winners are as follows:

Leisure - Gym Van

Small Business - Centre stage

Help in the Community - Ashley Dance

New Business - Damara School

Employee of the year - Julie Cox

Employer of the year - Force 8

Hospitality - Cheers Restaurant

Retail - Wonder Works

Tourism - Dad's Army Museum

Innovation - Dazzle Nails

Apprentice - Shaun Spridell

Long Standing Business - Studio-5

Environment - Replenish Bottles

The launch of the Thetford Business Awards 2023 is due to be held at the Thomas Paine Hotel on April 21, at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce event with guest speakers Daniel Mayhew and Matt Morton.

For more information visit norfolkchamber.co.uk/events.