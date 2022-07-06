Will a VAT cut help ease the pressures of rising costs?

As businesses and households grapple with rising living costs, there are hopes the government will cut VAT to ease the pressure. DERIN CLARK looks at what a VAT cut would mean for businesses and families ...

Rising inflation and another expected hike in energy bills this autumn has put pressure on the government to ease the financial burden on households.

One proposal that has come out in the last week is a cut to the 20pc VAT rate back down to 17.5pc.

VAT is added to the majority of products and services, which means a cut to this tax would likely see prices fall and could help stretch household budgets.

VAT rate since 1980s - Credit: Office for National Statistics

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the University of East Anglia (UEA), thinks a cut would be beneficial in two ways.

He said: "A cut feels like everything is a bit cheaper so that prices, in the short-term, seem to go down.

"But, perhaps more importantly, people feel like they might have a little bit more money to pay towards general expenses, so it doesn't become quite so tricky for them to be able to afford rising bills.

"So the benefits of a VAT cut is that it pretty much cuts prices for people across the board.

"The negative side to that is that it doesn't necessarily target a specific area where the government might want to promote people to spend their money.

"For consumers it's great as it's very useful to not have to pay as much but, in terms of businesses, it might not be as good as it would seem if a VAT cut was just on their product or service.

James Shipp, a partner at East Anglian accountants Lovewell Blake, is more sceptical about the impact a VAT cut will have on prices.

James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake - Credit: Lovewell Blake

He said: “Speculation on a potential VAT cut in the autumn budget, or even earlier, raises a number of questions about what the effect of such a cut would be.

“As we saw with the reduction in the fuel duty and the 5pc and the 12.5pc emergency VAT rate for hospitality businesses during the pandemic, these measures did not necessarily translate into lower prices for consumers.

"Likewise, it’s unlikely that a VAT cut to, say, 17.5pc would lead to instant 2.5pc price cuts for consumers across the board."

Instead, Mr Shipp argues that business could use a reduction in VAT "as an opportunity to ease margins which are already being squeezed by big rises in input costs".

He added: "This would have the effect of easing pressure on businesses and would eventually translate to lower prices for consumers, and thus a reduced the rate of inflation – which would then ease the pressure on wage demands and other input costs, potentially leading to a cooling down of the inflationary cycle."

Meanwhile, Paul Simon from the Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, welcomes a proposed VAT cut but says that businesses need the government to go further.

He said: “While VAT reductions would certainly help hard-pressed consumers, we remain nonplussed as to why the government is at the same time ignoring the needs of businesses, especially smaller enterprises.

Paul Simon from Suffolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Nicky West

"Research by Suffolk Chamber shows that Suffolk firms are experiencing severe pressure on their cash flow and are cutting back on investment in plant, machinery and staff training as a result."

Mr Brock also argues that if businesses do pass on the tax cut to customers, it might only have a temporary benefit.

He said: "In the short-term it should help for businesses as they will benefit from a rise in people going out shopping.

"If people feel like they have, in real terms, more money because things have become cheaper, then they are going to go out and spend money.

"In the longer term, however, it is hard to know how quickly people will become desensitised to things being cheaper.

"After a couple of weeks people could take the lower prices as a given and, of course, with inflation prices will go back up to where they were pre-VAT cut if inflation stays at the rate we are seeing now."

Another cause for concern would be the impact a VAT cut will have on inflation, which Mr Brock says is "tricky" to foresee.

Rate of inflation since 1980 - Credit: Office for National Statistics

"On the one hand it might well be that a cut to VAT gets the economy moving, but if people are going out and buying more that could actually drive up the prices of goods," he said.

"I think the government is considering this not necessarily with their eye on whether the VAT cut will help inflation, but whether it will help people in the short-term meet the high costs they are facing everyday."

For the government another factor to consider is the loss in revenue gained through VAT.

Michael Brock, associate professor of economics at the UEA - Credit: Michael Brock

Mr Brock said: "Calculations that have been done show that if VAT was reduced to 17.5pc the estimation is that it could lose the government about £18bn in revenue that they get from VAT.

"But of course the government might take a different view on that if they believe that the cost of living crisis is meaning that more people are requiring support through benefits and other welfare support, so at least some of that £18bn lost might be offsetting what they might have to pay out to people who are struggling."

Mr Brock also says that a VAT cut is an "emergency support for people".

He added: "It’s certainly not being seen as a long term solution to solve the bigger economic problems we’re facing with higher prices and the cost of living.

"It’s just a way of trying to help cushion the blow of the higher prices at this point."